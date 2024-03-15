WPL 2024: Perry stars once again as Bangalore beat Mumbai in Eliminator

The fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore would be dreaming of an title after the women's team defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 runs in the eliminator of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Friday. The crowds at Arun Jaitley Stadium have been cheering for RCB star player Ellyse Perry since the start of the match and the cheers of RCB... RCB reverberates around the stadium after the last ball was bowled.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians lost various opportunity in the match to grab the play the second final in a row.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2024 final date, teams, match timings, streaming With just 20 runs needed off the last 18 balls to win, Mumbai failed to seal the final spot. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at the crease that time and she was caught at the boundary line off the last delivery of 18th over. With 16 needed off the last 12 balls, Molineux conceded only four singles in the over and also took the wicket of S Sajana.

The equation -- 12 runs off 6 deliveries -- was still getable for Mumbai given Amelia Kerr was at the other end. But Asha Sobana didn't allow either of the two batters to use the long handle and conceded only six runs, thus sealing a spot of final for RCB.

Earlier, chasing the below-par total, Mumbai were off to a flying start on the back of Hayley Mathews' powerful hitting. Shreyanka Patil gave RCB the first breakthrough in the fourth over when Hayley holed out to deep mid-wicket with 27 runs on the board.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt, then, steadied the Mumbai Indians. They were on course of the victory before, MI kneeled under pressure in the final three overs of the match.