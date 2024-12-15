IND vs AUS: Head scores 2nd ton in BGT, achieves unique feat at the Gabba

India's tormentor-in-chief, Australian batter Travis Head, struck his second century of the series in the third Test against India at the Gabba.

Head’s aggressive century came off just 115 deliveries as he kept the scoreboard ticking with Steve Smith on Day 2.

The duo's unbeaten 156-run partnership provided a solid foundation for the Australians, who are looking to post a formidable total in the first innings.

Despite early breakthroughs by the Indian pacers, the Australian batters regained their form, steadily piling pressure on the visitors. Smith also brought up his half-century, complementing Head’s attacking approach to put Australia in a commanding position. Head enters rare club with a unique feat at the Gabba