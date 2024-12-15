Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Head scores 2nd ton in BGT, achieves unique feat at the Gabba

Head's aggressive ton came in just 115 deliveries as he kept the scoreboard ticking alongside Steve Smith on day 2.

Shashwat Nishant
Dec 15 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
India's tormentor-in-chief, Australian batter Travis Head, struck his second century of the series in the third Test against India at the Gabba.
 
Head’s aggressive century came off just 115 deliveries as he kept the scoreboard ticking with Steve Smith on Day 2.
 
The duo’s unbeaten 156-run partnership provided a solid foundation for the Australians, who are looking to post a formidable total in the first innings.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
 
Despite early breakthroughs by the Indian pacers, the Australian batters regained their form, steadily piling pressure on the visitors. Smith also brought up his half-century, complementing Head’s attacking approach to put Australia in a commanding position.  Head enters rare club with a unique feat at the Gabba
 
Australian batter Travis Head has etched his name into cricketing folklore with an extraordinary achievement in 2024. By scoring a century and bagging a King Pair (two golden ducks) at Brisbane's Gabba in the same calendar year, Head became the first batter in cricketing history to achieve this rare distinction at a single venue.

While six other players had previously scored a century and a pair (two ducks) at the same venue within a calendar year, none had managed to do so with a King Pair. The elite list includes Wazir Mohammad at Port of Spain in 1958, Alwyn Kallicharan at the same venue in 1974, Marvan Atapattu at Colombo SSC in 2001, Ramnaresh Sarwan at Kingston in 2004, and Mohammad Ashraful at Chattogram MA Aziz in 2004. Head’s remarkable achievement sets him apart as a unique member of this exclusive group. 
Bagging a Pair & a century at a venue in the same calendar year
  • Wazir Mohammad - Port of Spain - 1958
  • Alwyn Kallicharan - Port of Spain - 1974
  • Marvan Atapattu - Colombo SSC - 2001
  • Ramnaresh Sarwan - Kingston - 2004
  • Mohammad Ashraful - Chattogram MA Aziz - 2004
  • Travis Head - Brisbane Gabba - 2024
 
Travis Head at the Gabba in Tests
  • 84(187)
  • 24(29)
  • 152(148)
  • 92(96)
  • 0(1)
  • 0(1)
  • 0(1)
  • 101*(115)
 
First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

