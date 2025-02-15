WPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

The 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season has kicked off at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, generating significant excitement with some of the top international cricketers in women's cricket. The second match of the tournament will feature Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women on Saturday, February 15, at the same venue.

Mumbai Indians Women are among the tournament favorites, boasting a well-balanced squad. After a disappointing exit in the playoffs last season, where they failed to defend their title, they are eager to make a strong comeback and claim their second WPL trophy. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her star-studded team are ready for the challenge.

ALSO READ: Pakistan sees Champions Trophy as hope amid economic, political crises In contrast, Delhi Capitals Women are still in search of their first-ever WPL title. Despite reaching the finals in the last two seasons, they have fallen short. Meg Lanning will be determined to finally lead her team to victory and will be looking to start strong against the formidable Mumbai side, which is packed with match-winning players.

Mumbai Indians women vs Delhi women Playing 11 today

MI Playing 11 (probable): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail.

DC Playing 11 (Probable): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav.

MI women vs DC women head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians women won: 3

Total matches played: 5

Squads of both the teams:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 15.

What is the venue of the MI vs Delhi WPL match 2025?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host MI vs DC match.

At what time will the live toss between MI vs DC WPL match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs DC WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Mumbai vs Delhi cricket match is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The MI Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of MI Women vs DC Women in WPL 2025 today's match?