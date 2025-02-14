Wellalage stars as SL hands AUS shock series defeat before Champions Trophy

Kusal Mendis scored his fifth century and Dunith Wellalage took four wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 174 runs in the second one-day international on Friday and swept the two-match series 2-0.

Sri Lanka made a competitive 281-4 in its 50 overs after captain Charith Asalanka had won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia lost its last seven wickets for 28 runs to be bowled out for 107 runs in the 25th over.

Mendis top scored with 101 and was well supported by Asalanka, who followed up a fighting century in the first game with an unbeaten 78.

Opener Nishan Madushka scored his second one-day international half-century to be dismissed for 51.

Fast bowler Sean Abbot had the best bowling figures 1-41.

Australia's score is its second lowest against Sri Lanka after the 74 all out it made in 2013. Sri Lanka's victory margin is also its largest win by runs in one-day internationals against Australia.

Australia fast bowler Aaron Hardie gave his team an early breakthrough by bowling out opening batter Pathum Nissanka for 6 with the total on 15. But Kusal Mendis and Madushka rebuilt the innings with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket off 115 deliveries.

Madushka was out for 51, caught by Adam Zampa off fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis. He hit a six and four boundaries.

Eight runs later, Abbot bowled out Kamindu Mendis for four leaving the hosts 121-3.

Kusal Mendis again shared a 94-run partnership with Asalanka, who hit three sixes and six boundaries in a 66-ball 78. Kusal Mendis faced 115 deliveries and hit 11 boundaries.

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Asitha Fernando dismissed Matthew Short lbw for six, Jake Fraser-McGurk was caught by Asalanka at mid off for nine and Travis Head (18) was caught in the deep by substitute fielder Avishka.

A partnership of 46 runs between captain Steven Smith and Josh Inglis showed promise for a recovery when Inglis (22) was bowled by Wellalage. Glenn Maxwell was out for one, bowled by Wellalage, and Smith was the highest scorer with 29 runs before being bowled by leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wellalage had 4-35 while Fernando and Hasaranga took three wickets each.

Australia made five changes, recalling Head, Maxwell and Inglis, who were rested in the first match which Australia lost by 49 runs.

Fast bowler Dwarshuis and legspinner Tanveer Sangha were also added to the Australian lineup. Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis were left out.

Sri Lanka dropped opener Avishka Fernando and called up Nishan Madushka.