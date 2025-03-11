WPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Pitch report, key stats of Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

The spot at the top of the points table will be on the line when Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league stage match of WPL 2025 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11. Mumbai Indians are currently in second spot with 10 points. If they manage to get one over the defending champions, they will end up with 12 points and replace Delhi Capitals at the top of the leaderboard. Mumbai Indians will fancy their chances as they have been unbeaten at this venue and will look to keep the streak going before entering the playoff stage. Now, before the winners of the first two editions call curtains on the league stage of the third season, let's take a look at the key stats of the venue and what to expect from the wicket on Tuesday evening.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs GG WPL 2025 match

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is expected to offer favourable conditions for batters, allowing them to play their shots with ease. However, fast bowlers might get some early assistance, with the ball moving off the surface in the initial overs. As the match progresses, spinners are likely to become more effective, particularly in the middle overs when the pitch starts to offer more grip. Teams will look to make the most of the batting-friendly track while also planning their bowling strategies to adapt to the changing conditions.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: WPL T20 records

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has hosted a total of 12 matches in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The venue has witnessed a fair contest between teams batting first and chasing, with the latter having a slight edge—teams batting first have won five times, while teams chasing have emerged victorious on seven occasions. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 166.

The highest total recorded at Brabourne is 223 for 2, achieved by Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023, while the lowest score is 107 for 9, posted by Gujarat Giants against Mumbai Indians in the same year. The stadium has also seen some remarkable chases, with the highest successful one being 189 for 2 by RCB against GG in 2023. Meanwhile, the lowest total successfully defended was 147 for 4 by GG against DC.

Sophie Devine of RCB holds multiple batting records at the venue, leading the run charts with 231 runs and scoring the highest individual innings of 99 against GG in 2023. She also tops the six-hitting list with 12 maximums. Tahlia McGrath from UP Warriorz has registered the most half-centuries at the ground, with three to her name, though no batter has managed to score a century here yet.

In the bowling department, Hayley Matthews of MI is the leading wicket-taker at Brabourne, having claimed 13 wickets. The best bowling performance in an innings at the venue belongs to Tara Norris of DC, who took 5 for 29 against RCB in 2023.