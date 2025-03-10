WPL 2025 MI vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

With only two games remaining in the league stage, Mumbai Indians are determined to make the most of this opportunity and aim for a top finish in the WPL points table. Their journey begins with a crucial match against the in-form Gujarat Giants on Monday.
UP Warriorz's 12-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday sealed the defending champions' exit from the playoffs, while simultaneously confirming playoff spots for Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants.
However, the final positioning in the points table remains undecided. Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians are back at Brabourne Stadium—their home ground, where they triumphed in the inaugural 2023 edition—and are determined to finish in the top spot.
The team finishing at the top of the points table will secure a direct entry into the final. Mumbai, currently in the third position with 8 points, will play back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. They are targeting a win to surpass Delhi Capitals, who currently lead with 10 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.396.
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs GG WPL 2025 match
The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is expected to be favorable for batting, allowing batters to play their shots freely. However, pacers may find some assistance early on, with movement off the surface in the initial overs. As the game progresses, spinners are likely to play a crucial role, especially during the middle overs when the pitch begins to grip. Teams will aim to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions while also strategizing their bowling attacks effectively. A competitive total at this venue is projected to be in the range of 150-160 runs, making for an exciting and balanced contest.
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: WPL T20 records
- Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has hosted a total of 11 matches in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
- Teams batting first have won 4 times, while chasing teams have emerged victorious on 7 occasions.
- The average first-innings score at the venue is 166.
- The highest total recorded here is 223 for 2 by DC against RCB in 2023, while the lowest is 107 for 9 by GG against MI in the same year.
- The highest successful chase at the stadium was 189 for 2 by RCB against GG in 2023, and the lowest total successfully defended was 147 for 4 by GG against DC.
- Sophie Devine (RCB) holds the record for the most runs at the venue with 231, and she also scored the highest individual innings of 99 against GG in 2023.
- Devine leads in the six-hitting department as well, with 12 maximums.
- Tahlia McGrath (UPW) has registered the most half-centuries (3), while no batter has scored a century at the venue yet.
- Hayley Matthews (MI) is the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps, while the best bowling performance in an innings belongs to Tara Norris (DC), who took 5 for 29 against RCB in 2023.