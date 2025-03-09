Winning U19 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup is like dream come true, says Niki

India’s U19 women’s cricket team made history earlier this year by defeating South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, retaining their title from 2023 and remaining the only team to have won the tournament. While the entire team performed exceptionally well, one name stood out—skipper Niki Prasad. The 19-year-old led India to the U19 Asia Cup title before spearheading the Women in Blue’s successful title defence in the U19 T20 World Cup. Her impressive performances earned her a contract with Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she has already showcased her talent, proving why she is regarded as the future of Indian cricket.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Niki shared insights into her U19 T20 World Cup campaign, her transition from junior to senior-level cricket through WPL 2025, her inspirations, and how signing with Puma as her official partner has boosted her confidence.

You led your team to victory in the U19 Asia Cup and then secured India's second consecutive U19 T20 World Cup title. How did it feel to not just be part of a champion team but to lead it?

It was an incredibly special and proud moment for me. In India, every cricketer dreams of representing the country, and I not only got to play for India but also had the honour of leading the team. Winning the Asia Cup and then the World Cup, especially securing the title for the second time, made it even more memorable.

You played in a different environment with the U19 team. Now, you are part of Delhi Capitals in the WPL. How has the transition been?

Also Read

Playing in the U19 category had a different vibe, as I was among my age-group peers. But coming into the WPL and joining the DC squad, the environment has expanded significantly. I now get to meet and play alongside senior Indian players and international stars. It has been an incredible learning experience, and I feel grateful to be part of this league.

When you joined the DC camp, you reunited with Shafali Verma, who captained the U19 team before you. Was there any conversation about continuing the legacy?

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL Yes, before I left for the World Cup, Shafali advised me to express myself and have fun with the team. After winning, when I met her again, the first thing she did was give me a big hug and tell me how proud she was of all of us for winning the title again. It was a special moment.

You recently signed a deal with Puma, a brand with whom many big cricketers are associated with. How did it feel when you got the call?

Being associated with Puma at just 19 feels surreal. It is a great opportunity, and it also highlights how young athletes should focus on their passion—big brands do notice and support talent.

Does having such a big endorsement add extra pressure?

No, it does not add pressure. In fact, it motivates me. Knowing that Puma supports me gives me confidence to go out there, play my game, and express myself.

Fielding is often overlooked in cricket discussions, but you took a stunning catch in the WPL. What was going through your mind at that moment?

When the ball was in the air, a lot of thoughts ran through my mind. But one thing that struck me was that taking this catch could change my life. I always see every match as an opportunity, and I give it my all on the field.

In the DC squad, which player do you feel most comfortable talking to for advice?

Everyone in the DC camp is approachable, but if I had to name one, it would be Jemimah Rodrigues. Her energy is infectious, and she makes everyone feel comfortable.

DC has finished as runners-up in the WPL for two seasons. Is there a special focus on finally winning the trophy this time? We are all positive about our chances. We know we have a strong team, and it is just about executing our plans well. We do not dwell on past losses; we focus on performing well and enjoying the game.

You are also pursuing a BBA degree along with your cricket career. How do you balance both? It is difficult, but I make time for my studies, especially in the off-season. My parents have always supported my cricket, and my mother encouraged me to focus more on the sport. However, I personally wanted to continue my studies as well.