IND vs ENG: Buttler seeks redemption in ODI series after T20I controversy

After suffering a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series, the Jos Buttler-led England team is set to begin the second leg of their India tour with a point to prove. While it may seem like a routine series, England will be looking for revenge in the 50-over format after feeling wronged in the T20I series. T20I controversy: Buttler's frustration over impact substitution In the fourth T20I in Pune, India brought in Harshit Rana, a bowler, as a replacement for Shivam Dube, a batting all-rounder. Rana later took three wickets, helping India secure a win and clinch the series. Buttler was visibly upset over the substitution, arguing that the impact player rule allows only a like-for-like replacement, and Rana did not fit Dube’s role in the team. He also claimed he was not informed about the decision and was merely told by the umpire that the match referee had taken the call, leaving them with no option to challenge it.

Buttler’s sarcastic remark at the toss

Ahead of the fifth T20I in Mumbai on Sunday, many assumed the controversy had died down. However, Buttler made it clear that he was not over the issue.

During the toss, after announcing his playing XI, he sarcastically referred to the four players missing out as impact subs, instead of bench players. This was an apparent dig at India and the IPL’s impact player rule, which allows teams to substitute one player during the match.

Vaughan adds fuel to the fire

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan further stoked the controversy by posting a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) after Buttler’s comment. He wrote:

"Will India allow England to use all four subs to bat?"

India vs England ODI head-to-head record

While England may be looking for redemption, the head-to-head record in ODIs favours India.

Total ODIs played: 107

India wins: 58

England wins: 44

No result: 3

Tied matches: 2

As the ODI series begins, England will be eager to make a statement, but India will look to extend its dominance in the format.