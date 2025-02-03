De Villiers to Kohli: Check list of players with fastest centuries in ODIs

The attacking approach with the bat has become the new norm in cricket, resulting in multiple batting records being broken day in and day out. Even in the recently concluded T20 series between India and England, Indian batter Abhishek Sharma lit up the Mumbai skies with his blistering 135, during which he registered the second-fastest T20I fifty (17 balls) and century (37 balls) by an Indian batter.

Now that both teams are set to face off in a three-match ODI series, we can expect high-scoring games and may even witness the fastest ODI century record—held by South African great AB de Villiers for his 31-ball century against the West Indies in 2015—being broken. But who are the other players to have recorded some of the fastest ODI centuries in history? Check the full list below.

Full list of players with the fastest centuries in ODI cricket

Runs Balls Player Match Venue Date 149 31 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 18-01-2015 131* 36 CJ Anderson New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01-01-2014 102 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 04-10-1996 106 40 Glenn Maxwell Australia v Netherlands Delhi 25-10-2023 101* 41 Asif Khan UAE v Nepal Kirtipur 16-03-2023 147* 44 MV Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 20-09-2006 117 45 BC Lara West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 09-10-1999 102 45 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v India Kanpur 15-04-2005 104 46 JD Ryder New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01-01-2014 116* 46 JC Buttler England v Pakistan Dubai (DSC) 20-11-2015 162* 47 JC Buttler England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17-06-2022 134 48 ST Jayasuriya Sri Lanka v Pakistan Singapore 02-04-1996 106 49 Aiden Markram South Africa v Sri Lanka Delhi 07-10-2023 110* 50 JC Buttler England v Pakistan Southampton 11-05-2019 113 50 KJ O'Brien Ireland v England Bangalore 02-03-2011 102 51 GJ Maxwell Australia v Sri Lanka Sydney 08-03-2015 132 51 Darius Visser Samoa v Vanuatu Apia (No 2) 20-08-2024 100* 52 V Kohli India v Australia Jaipur 16-10-2013 162* 52 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Sydney 27-02-2015

Fastest century for India in ODIs

The star Indian batter, who will be part of India’s squad in the upcoming ODI series against England, holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter. Kohli achieved this milestone with a 52-ball century against Australia in 2013. Virender Sehwag is second on the list with his 60-ball century against New Zealand in 2009.

Full list of Indian players with the fastest ODI century