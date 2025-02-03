De Villiers to Kohli: Check list of players with fastest centuries in ODIs

The attacking approach with the bat has become the new norm in cricket, resulting in multiple batting records being broken day in and day out. Even in the recently concluded T20 series between India and England, Indian batter Abhishek Sharma lit up the Mumbai skies with his blistering 135, during which he registered the second-fastest T20I fifty (17 balls) and century (37 balls) by an Indian batter.
Now that both teams are set to face off in a three-match ODI series, we can expect high-scoring games and may even witness the fastest ODI century record—held by South African great AB de Villiers for his 31-ball century against the West Indies in 2015—being broken. But who are the other players to have recorded some of the fastest ODI centuries in history? Check the full list below.
Full list of players with the fastest centuries in ODI cricket
|Runs
|Balls
|Player
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|149
|31
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|18-01-2015
|131*
|36
|CJ Anderson
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Queenstown
|01-01-2014
|102
|37
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Nairobi
|04-10-1996
|106
|40
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia v Netherlands
|Delhi
|25-10-2023
|101*
|41
|Asif Khan
|UAE v Nepal
|Kirtipur
|16-03-2023
|147*
|44
|MV Boucher
|South Africa v Zimbabwe
|Potchefstroom
|20-09-2006
|117
|45
|BC Lara
|West Indies v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|09-10-1999
|102
|45
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan v India
|Kanpur
|15-04-2005
|104
|46
|JD Ryder
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Queenstown
|01-01-2014
|116*
|46
|JC Buttler
|England v Pakistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|20-11-2015
|162*
|47
|JC Buttler
|England v Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|17-06-2022
|134
|48
|ST Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka v Pakistan
|Singapore
|02-04-1996
|106
|49
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa v Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|07-10-2023
|110*
|50
|JC Buttler
|England v Pakistan
|Southampton
|11-05-2019
|113
|50
|KJ O'Brien
|Ireland v England
|Bangalore
|02-03-2011
|102
|51
|GJ Maxwell
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|08-03-2015
|132
|51
|Darius Visser
|Samoa v Vanuatu
|Apia (No 2)
|20-08-2024
|100*
|52
|V Kohli
|India v Australia
|Jaipur
|16-10-2013
|162*
|52
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa v West Indies
|Sydney
|27-02-2015
Fastest century for India in ODIs
The star Indian batter, who will be part of India’s squad in the upcoming ODI series against England, holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter. Kohli achieved this milestone with a 52-ball century against Australia in 2013. Virender Sehwag is second on the list with his 60-ball century against New Zealand in 2009.
Full list of Indian players with the fastest ODI century
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Year
|Virat Kohli
|52
|Australia
|2013
|Virender Sehwag
|60
|New Zealand
|2009
|Virat Kohli
|61
|Australia
|2013
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|62
|New Zealand
|1988
|KL Rahul
|62
|Netherlands
|2023
|Rohit Sharma
|63
|Afghanistan
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|64
|England
|2006
|Kedar Jadhav
|65
|England
|2017
|Suresh Raina
|66
|Hong Kong
|2008
|Virender Sehwag
|66
|Sri Lanka
|2009