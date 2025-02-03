Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / De Villiers to Kohli: Check list of players with fastest centuries in ODIs

De Villiers to Kohli: Check list of players with fastest centuries in ODIs

Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter

AB De Villiers
AB De Villiers
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The attacking approach with the bat has become the new norm in cricket, resulting in multiple batting records being broken day in and day out. Even in the recently concluded T20 series between India and England, Indian batter Abhishek Sharma lit up the Mumbai skies with his blistering 135, during which he registered the second-fastest T20I fifty (17 balls) and century (37 balls) by an Indian batter.
 
Now that both teams are set to face off in a three-match ODI series, we can expect high-scoring games and may even witness the fastest ODI century record—held by South African great AB de Villiers for his 31-ball century against the West Indies in 2015—being broken. But who are the other players to have recorded some of the fastest ODI centuries in history? Check the full list below.
 
Full list of players with the fastest centuries in ODI cricket 
Runs Balls Player Match Venue Date
149 31 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 18-01-2015
131* 36 CJ Anderson New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01-01-2014
102 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi 04-10-1996
106 40 Glenn Maxwell Australia v Netherlands Delhi 25-10-2023
101* 41 Asif Khan UAE v Nepal Kirtipur 16-03-2023
147* 44 MV Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 20-09-2006
117 45 BC Lara West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 09-10-1999
102 45 Shahid Afridi Pakistan v India Kanpur 15-04-2005
104 46 JD Ryder New Zealand v West Indies Queenstown 01-01-2014
116* 46 JC Buttler England v Pakistan Dubai (DSC) 20-11-2015
162* 47 JC Buttler England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17-06-2022
134 48 ST Jayasuriya Sri Lanka v Pakistan Singapore 02-04-1996
106 49 Aiden Markram South Africa v Sri Lanka Delhi 07-10-2023
110* 50 JC Buttler England v Pakistan Southampton 11-05-2019
113 50 KJ O'Brien Ireland v England Bangalore 02-03-2011
102 51 GJ Maxwell Australia v Sri Lanka Sydney 08-03-2015
132 51 Darius Visser Samoa v Vanuatu Apia (No 2) 20-08-2024
100* 52 V Kohli India v Australia Jaipur 16-10-2013
162* 52 AB de Villiers South Africa v West Indies Sydney 27-02-2015
 
 
Fastest century for India in ODIs 

Also Read

IND vs ENG: Buttler seeks redemption in ODI series after T20I controversy

Champions Trophy 2025: India's match tickets, prices, and booking details

IND vs ENG: Gambhir defends India's high-risk, high-reward approach in T20s

IND vs ENG: Abhishek opens up about Yuvraj effect in his batting approach

IND vs ENG: Abhishek powers India to highest powerplay score in T20s

The star Indian batter, who will be part of India’s squad in the upcoming ODI series against England, holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter. Kohli achieved this milestone with a 52-ball century against Australia in 2013. Virender Sehwag is second on the list with his 60-ball century against New Zealand in 2009.
 
Full list of Indian players with the fastest ODI century 
Player Balls Opponent Year
Virat Kohli 52 Australia 2013
Virender Sehwag 60 New Zealand 2009
Virat Kohli 61 Australia 2013
Mohammad Azharuddin 62 New Zealand 1988
KL Rahul 62 Netherlands 2023
Rohit Sharma 63 Afghanistan 2023
Yuvraj Singh 64 England 2006
Kedar Jadhav 65 England 2017
Suresh Raina 66 Hong Kong 2008
Virender Sehwag 66 Sri Lanka 2009
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA20: Table toppers MI Cape Town thrash Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs

IND vs ENG: India register biggest T20I win over England in Mumbai

U19 Women's World Cup final: India defend their crown, beat SA by 9 wickets

IND vs ENG Highlights, 5th T20: Abhishek's all-round show help India thrash England in Mumbai

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma hits second fastest century for India in T20s

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandAB de Villiers

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story