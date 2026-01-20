WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details

The 13th match of the Women's Premier League 2026 will feature Delhi Capitals Women taking on Mumbai Indians Women on Tuesday, January 20, at BCA Stadium, Kotambi.

This exciting encounter marks the 13th T20 match of the WPL 2026 season. Mumbai Indians Women currently hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record, having won five out of nine matches played between the two sides. Delhi Capitals Women have secured four victories in these encounters. Earlier this season, Mumbai Indians Women triumphed by 50 runs in their opening match against Delhi.

That game was particularly memorable for Jemimah Rodrigues, as the venue holds significant importance in her career. After a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai came back strong, and Delhi will now be aiming to level the score. The match at Vadodara promises to be thrilling, with Delhi Capitals Women eager to turn the tables, while Mumbai Indians Women look to extend their dominance in this ongoing rivalry.

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Playing 11 (probable) Delhi Capitals playing 11: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alana King, Titas Sadhu Mumbai Indians playing 11: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, S. Sajana, G. Kamalini (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar DC vs MI: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 9 DC won: 4 MI won: 5 No result: 0 WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Full squads DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

MI full squad for WPL 2026: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be played? The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 20. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI? The WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

When will the toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India? The live telecast of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.