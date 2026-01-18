Italy announce their squad for 2026 T20 World Cup, JJ Smuts also named

Former South African cricketer JJ Smuts has been named in Italy's 15-member squad for their debut appearance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 . The inclusion of Smuts, who has represented South Africa at the international level, adds experience and quality to the Italian squad.

Wayne Madsen, who was confirmed as the captain earlier, will lead Italy in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign. Madsen replaces Joe Burns, the former Australia international, who had captained Italy during the qualification process. Burns was dismissed from the captaincy and excluded from the squad late last year.

Notable Names in the Squad

The squad features two sets of brothers: Harry and Benjamin Manenti, and Anthony and Justin Mosca. These sibling pairings bring a personal touch to Italy's lineup and are sure to be one of the talking points in their World Cup journey. Unfortunately, Emilio Gay will miss the tournament due to injury.

Coaching Staff for the T20 World Cup

The Italian squad will be guided by head coach John Davison, a former Canadian cricketer. Kevin O'Brien and Dougie Brown have been named assistant coaches, bringing further expertise to Italy’s first-ever T20 World Cup appearance.

Group C Fixtures and Tournament Schedule

Italy have been placed in Group C alongside Bangladesh, England, Nepal, and the West Indies. Their campaign will begin on February 9 in Kolkata against Bangladesh. The other fixtures are as follows:

February 12: Italy vs Nepal in Mumbai

February 16: Italy vs England in Kolkata

February 19: Italy vs West Indies in Kolkata

With their debut appearance on the horizon, Italy is set for an exciting challenge on the global stage. Italy Squad for T20 World Cup: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca