WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs MI T20 match live today?

Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 promises high drama with table leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today. The fixture could play a decisive role in shaping the playoff picture. A win for RCB would seal their place in the final, while Mumbai must secure victory to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 RCB vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI be played?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 26.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will take place at 7.00 pm IST.