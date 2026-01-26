WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs MI T20 match live today?
MI will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We’d like to field first today. Dew has been a big factor at Baroda and the wicket has played differently in almost every match. As a batting unit, it’s good to know what to expect. A lot of learnings, especially around batting, understanding and assessing situations quickly as a top order and knowing what our par score is. That’s going to be extremely important going forward in the tournament. Of course, we also need to field and bowl in the right areas, which we did extremely well in the first five matches. There was a bump in the road last game, but we’d like to rectify those mistakes. We’ve had a little experience over the last 10 days, but you can’t come prepared assuming the wicket will play a certain way because it’s been different every game. We’ll have to see how the first couple of overs go, assess it, get together and communicate well with each other. Same eleven for us today. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): Looking at the conditions and how previous matches have gone, we wanted to bowl first. But whatever comes our way, it’s a very important match for us. Playing with a positive approach is the key today, that's more important. We spent some really good quality time together and had very productive meetings. Hopefully, whatever we discussed and trained on over the last few days, we’ll execute it out there. Today we have one change - Amelia Kerr is back in the side, and Carey misses out due to injury. It’s an important game, we’re going with our best eleven and hopefully we’ll play positive cricket. RCB vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell MI playing 11: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar
|WPL 2026: RCB vs MI live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
