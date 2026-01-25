Abhishek Sharma closes in on Yuvraj Singh with second-fastest T20I fifty

Abhishek Sharma lit up Guwahati with a blistering knock on Sunday, carving his name into India’s T20 International record books with second fastest half-century by an Indian batter. The left-hander raced to his fifty in just 14 balls against New Zealand in the third T20 International of the five-match series.

Fastest fifty for India in T20 Internationals

Abhishek Sharma’s effort now stands as the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 Internationals. Only Yuvraj Singh remains ahead of him on the list. Yuvraj’s iconic 12-ball half-century against England during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, when he famously struck six sixes off Stuart Broad in an over, continues to be the benchmark for Indian batters. ''That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well,'' Abhishek said after hitting fifty in just 14 balls. While talking about breaking his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record of fastest fifty, Abhishek gave an cheeky reply. "That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun," 25-year-old Sharma said.