Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / News / Abhishek Sharma closes in on Yuvraj Singh with second-fastest T20I fifty

Abhishek Sharma closes in on Yuvraj Singh with second-fastest T20I fifty

Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I fifty for India, reaching the milestone in 14 balls against New Zealand in Guwahati, also powering India's second-highest powerplay score.

Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma. (Photo:PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 10:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Abhishek Sharma lit up Guwahati with a blistering knock on Sunday, carving his name into India’s T20 International record books with second fastest half-century by an Indian batter. The left-hander raced to his fifty in just 14 balls against New Zealand in the third T20 International of the five-match series.
 
Sharma’s assault, marked by clean hitting and fearless strokeplay, set the tone for India’s innings and contributed to one of their most dominant powerplay performances in the format. The knock also carried personal significance, coming from a player who has often spoken about the influence of Yuvraj Singh in shaping his white-ball game.  India eventually won the match by 8 wickets, with 60 balls to spare.
 
Fastest fifty for India in T20 Internationals
 
Abhishek Sharma’s effort now stands as the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 Internationals. Only Yuvraj Singh remains ahead of him on the list. Yuvraj’s iconic 12-ball half-century against England during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, when he famously struck six sixes off Stuart Broad in an over, continues to be the benchmark for Indian batters.  ''That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well,'' Abhishek said after hitting fifty in just 14 balls.  While talking about breaking his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record of fastest fifty, Abhishek gave an cheeky reply.  "That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun," 25-year-old Sharma said.
 
Hardik Pandya occupies third place, having reached the milestone in 16 balls against South Africa in Ahmedabad in December 2025. 
FASTEST FIFTY FOR INDIA IN T20I HISTORY
Player Balls Match Venue Date
Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England Durban 19/09/07
Abhishek Sharma 14 India vs New Zealand Guwahati 25-1-2026
Hardik Pandya 16 India v South Africa Ahmedabad 19/12/25
 
Quickest 50 against a Full Member team (by balls)
  • 12 balls Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007
  • 13 balls Jan Frylinck vs Zim Bulawayo 2025
  • 14 balls Colin Munro vs SL Auckland 2016
  • 14 balls Abhishek Sharma vs NZ Guwahati 2026 *
  • 15 Quinton de Kock vs WI Centurin 2023
Powerplay dominance adds to India’s record books
 
Sharma’s explosive start also helped India post 94 for two in the powerplay, their second-highest powerplay total in T20 Internationals. Only the 95 for one against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025 stands higher.
 
The Guwahati effort is also India’s highest powerplay score against New Zealand, surpassing Australia’s 91 without loss against the same opponents in Auckland in 2018. The numbers underline how decisively India seized control in the opening six overs. 
Highest Powerplay totals for India
95/1 vs Eng Wankhede 2025
94/2 vs NZ Guwahati 2026 *
82/2 vs Sco Dubai 2021
82/1 vs Ban Hyderabad 2024
78/2 vs SA Joburg 2018
Also, the highest Powerplay total against NZ surpassing Australia’s 91/0 in Auckland in 2018.
 
Fastest fifties in T20Is: overall list
 
In the broader T20I landscape, the fastest half-century record is held by Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee, who reached the mark in just nine balls against Mongolia in 2023. Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball effort remains second overall, while a cluster of players from associate and full-member nations have achieved the feat in 13 or 14 deliveries.
 
Abhishek Sharma’s 14-ball fifty places him among an elite global group, alongside established names such as Colin Munro and Quinton de Kock, as well as standout performers from emerging cricket nations. 
Fastest fifties in T20Is (Overall)
Player Balls Match Venue Date
Dipendra Singh Airee 9 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/23
Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England Durban 19/09/07
Mirza Ahsan 13 Austria v Luxembourg Ilfov County 31/08/19
Muhammad Fahad 13 Turkey v Bulgaria Sofia 12/07/25
Tadiwanashe Marumani 13 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/24
Jan Frylinck 13 Namibia v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 18/09/25
C Munro 14 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/16
R Satheesan 14 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/21
Sahil Chauhan 14 Estonia v Cyprus Episkopi 17/06/24
Faisal Khan 15 Saudi Arabia v Kuwait Al Amerat 24/01/19
Quinton de Kock 15 South Africa v West Indies Centurion 26/03/23
Babar Hayat 15 Hong Kong v UAE Mulpani 25/10/23
Taranjit Singh 15 Cyprus v Estonia Episkopi 17/06/24
SD Hope 16 Bangladesh v West Indies Sylhet 17/12/18
M Akayezu 16 Rwanda v Ghana Rwanda 18/08/21
MM Ali 16 England v South Africa Bristol 27/07/22
Imran Anwar 16 Bahrain v UAE Al Amerat 13/04/24
Marco Jansen 16 South Africa v India Centurion 13/11/24
Priyan Pushparajan 16 Malta v Estonia Marsa 07/05/25
Hamid Safi 16 Austria v Slovenia Latschach 17/05/25
Ali Raza 16 Belgium v Romania Ilfov County 29/06/25
Manan Bashir 16 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/23
Tim David 16 Australia v West Indies Basseterre 25/07/25
Adil Butt 16 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 12/09/25
Hardik Pandya 16 India v South Africa Ahmedabad 19/12/25
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB vs DC HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Bowlers shine as Delhi ends Bengaluru's five-match winning streak

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC T20 match live today?

WPL 2026: Bengaluru vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming

WPL 2026: RCB vs DC - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

Kishan on being dropped: I asked myself one question, can I do it or not

Topics :India cricket teamYuvraj SinghCricket NewsIndia vs New Zealand

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story