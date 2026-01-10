Home / Cricket / News / MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first vs Mumbai
Live New Update

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first vs Mumbai

Jemimah won her first toss as Delhi Capitals captain and will test out the MI batting order first in Navi Mumbai.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
MI vs DC WPL 2026
MI vs DC WPL 2026

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) will take on Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) in Match 3 of WPL 2026 tonight, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first.  Mumbai, the two-time champions, will face Delhi, who have reached the final three times.
 
Mumbai Indians Women kicked off their season with a dramatic loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in a last-ball thriller. However, the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to bounce back and get their campaign on track. Despite the tough start, MI will be determined to turn things around and start climbing the points table.
 
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Women, captained by World Cup hero Jemimah Rodrigues, are looking to build on their consistent performances over the years. While they have made it to the final in all three previous seasons, they are yet to secure their first WPL title. This season, Delhi will be focused on shaking off past disappointments and taking the opportunity to finally claim the trophy. A win against Mumbai would be a perfect start to their pursuit of the elusive title. 
 
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Playing 11
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Alana King, NR Shree Charani, Minnu Mani
 
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Live streaming: The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals here
 

7:01 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Jemimah wins the toss!

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. 

6:45 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as the anticipation builds up among the home fans in Navi Mumbai.

6:37 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC up for a tough task!

DC’s opening challenge has become even tougher with the absence of Annabel Sutherland, whose all-round abilities were expected to play a pivotal role this season. How they manage to fill that gap could significantly influence the outcome of their campaign. It's a clash between a wounded giant and a team in transition. Mumbai Indians will be determined to prove that their opening-match defeat was just a temporary setback, while Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, will be eager to show they can rise above the challenges and compete with the best.

6:26 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI stutter at the start!

Mumbai Indians Women began their season with a heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in a nail-biting last-ball finish. However, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team is keen to recover and get their campaign back on track. Despite the challenging start, MI is focused on regrouping and making a strong push up the points table.

6:18 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC opening campaign tonight!

DC under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues would be looking put their best foot forward and try to beat the defending champions and get their season started with maximum points tonight.

6:14 PM

WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI look to bounce back!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in navi Mumbai, Losing their opening encounter to RCB, Mumbai will be ooking to quickly change things and hand Delhi their first loss of the season tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansDelhi Capitals

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News