MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Mumbai looking to bounce back quickly; Toss at 7 PM IST
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between MI's Harmanpreet Kaur and DC's Jemimah Rodrigues will take place at 7 PM IST.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) will take on Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) in Match 3 of WPL 2026 on Saturday, January 10, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai, the two-time champions, will face Delhi, who have reached the final three times.
Mumbai Indians Women kicked off their season with a dramatic loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in a last-ball thriller. However, the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to bounce back and get their campaign on track. Despite the tough start, MI will be determined to turn things around and start climbing the points table.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Women, captained by World Cup hero Jemimah Rodrigues, are looking to build on their consistent performances over the years. While they have made it to the final in all three previous seasons, they are yet to secure their first WPL title. This season, Delhi will be focused on shaking off past disappointments and taking the opportunity to finally claim the trophy. A win against Mumbai would be a perfect start to their pursuit of the elusive title.
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Alana King, NR Shree Charani, Minnu Mani
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2026 MI vs DC Live streaming: The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
6:26 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI stutter at the start!
6:18 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC opening campaign tonight!
DC under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues would be looking put their best foot forward and try to beat the defending champions and get their season started with maximum points tonight.
6:14 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI look to bounce back!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in navi Mumbai, Losing their opening encounter to RCB, Mumbai will be ooking to quickly change things and hand Delhi their first loss of the season tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:12 PM IST