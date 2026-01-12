IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out

The injury woes have struck the Indian camp once again as, after Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar has also been ruled out of the India vs New Zealand ODI series on Monday after picking up an injury during the first ODI match on Sunday in Vadodara.

Delhi-based batter Ayush Badoni has been named as Sundar’s replacement, receiving his maiden national call-up, confirmed the BCCI through a media advisory issued on Monday morning.

Notably, this is India's third first-team injury this year as, before Pant and Sundar, southpaw batter Tilak Verma was also ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand starting later this month.

BCCI’s statement on Sundar The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that India all-rounder Washington Sundar experienced acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The board said the injury will be assessed further through scans, after which the medical team will consult specialists to determine the next course of action. As a precaution, Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement, with the youngster set to join the squad in Rajkot ahead of the second ODI.

Sundar took the field despite injury Washington Sundar picked up the injury while bowling his fifth over in Vadodara on Sunday against New Zealand’s batting and was immediately subbed off the field. The management tried to avoid making him bat as they sent Harshit Rana ahead of him during India’s chase. However, Sundar was forced to come out to bat after Rana’s wicket and was visibly in discomfort and unable to run between the wickets with ease. Despite the adverse situation, Sundar played a crucial unbeaten 7-run innings and added an unbeaten 27-run stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket to hand India a fighting four-wicket win over the Kiwis in the first ODI.