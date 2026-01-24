Associate Sponsors

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Jemimah wins the toss for DC; RCB to bat first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: If RCB manage to secure their sixth straight win of the season today, they will qualify directly for the final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL 2026 RCB vs DC live scorecard
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first in match 15 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today. The Capitals are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. Coming off a confidence-boosting seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians, DC have climbed to fourth on the points table but know they must deliver a near-perfect performance to halt RCB’s winning run.
 
Delhi’s batting has largely revolved around Lizelle Lee, who has been their most consistent run-scorer, while Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt have chipped in with useful contributions. Jemimah Rodrigues’ return to form with a composed fifty in the previous game has eased some pressure, and her role will again be crucial.
 
Bowling remains an area of concern for DC. Young pacer Nandni Sharma has led the attack admirably, but senior bowlers including Sneh Rana, Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp will need to step up against a formidable RCB line-up.
 
RCB, already assured of a playoff berth, have looked relentless. Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris have provided explosive starts, while Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk and the emerging Gautami Naik have added depth. Their bowlers have matched the batters’ consistency, making RCB firm favourites heading into the contest.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Live telecast
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
7:08 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB playing 11 for the match

7:06 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC playing 11 for the match

7:01 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC win the toss

Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:50 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has so far hosted three matches in WPL 2026, with all matches being low-scoring affairs, except RCB’s 178 against DC in the opening game of the season at this venue. The wickets have been slow, helping pacers and spinners equally, while batters have found it tough to get going from the start.
 
Batting in the second innings has been even tougher, with the highest second-innings score so far being 155 by DC against Mumbai Indians. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first if the records of all three matches this season are taken into account.

6:40 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now.

6:33 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB vs DC head to head in WPL

RCB vs DC: Head-to-head in WPL
  • Total matches: 8
  • RCB won: 3
  • DC won: 5
  • No result: 0

6:21 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC probable playing 11 for the match

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

6:10 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB probable playing 11 for the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

6:01 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match 15 between RCB and DC. This will be a crucial game as a win for RCB will take them directly into the final, while a win for DC will boost their playoff chances. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
