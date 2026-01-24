RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Bengaluru aim to secure direct final spot; toss at 7 PM

Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 will see Delhi Capitals lock horns with an unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, with the Capitals fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. Coming off a confidence-boosting seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, DC have climbed to fourth on the points table but know they must deliver a near-perfect performance to halt RCB’s winning run.

Delhi’s batting has largely revolved around Lizelle Lee, who has been their most consistent run-scorer, while Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt have chipped in with useful contributions. Jemimah Rodrigues’ return to form with a composed fifty in the previous game has eased some pressure, and her role will again be crucial.

Bowling remains an area of concern for DC. Young pacer Nandni Sharma has led the attack admirably, but senior bowlers including Sneh Rana, Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp will need to step up against a formidable RCB line-up.

RCB, already assured of a playoff berth, have looked relentless. Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris have provided explosive starts, while Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk and the emerging Gautami Naik have added depth. Their bowlers have matched the batters’ consistency, making RCB firm favourites heading into the contest.

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: LIVE TOSS

The coin toss for the opening match of WPL 2026 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and DC’s Jemimah Rodrigues will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals here