RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Gardner wins the toss for GG, opts to field first

Gujarat Giants take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes Women’s Premier League clash in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening, with both sides coming into the contest in contrasting moods and with very different recent trajectories. Gujarat Giants skipper Ashley Gardner wins the toss and she invites Smriti Mandhana-led RCB to bat first.

For Gujarat, the game is an opportunity to arrest a worrying slide. The Giants began the season impressively and even briefly topped the standings, but back-to-back setbacks — most notably a sloppy defeat to Mumbai Indians marked by missed catches and fielding lapses — have pushed them down to third. Captain Beth Mooney will expect her side to tighten up in the field and show more composure in crunch moments, while the batting unit will need consistent contributions beyond their key performers.

RCB, on the other hand, are riding a wave of confidence. Smriti Mandhana has rediscovered her fluency at the top, anchoring a powerful batting line-up that also boasts the firepower of Grace Harris and Richa Ghosh. Their clinical chase against UP Warriorz underlined their depth and intent, making them the form team in the tournament.

With points tight in the middle of the table, Gujarat cannot afford another slip-up, while RCB will look to extend their winning run and tighten their grip on the top spot.

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

