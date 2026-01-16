RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Gardner wins the toss for GG, opts to field first
Gujarat Giants take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes Women’s Premier League clash in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening, with both sides coming into the contest in contrasting moods and with very different recent trajectories. Gujarat Giants skipper Ashley Gardner wins the toss and she invites Smriti Mandhana-led RCB to bat first.
For Gujarat, the game is an opportunity to arrest a worrying slide. The Giants began the season impressively and even briefly topped the standings, but back-to-back setbacks — most notably a sloppy defeat to Mumbai Indians marked by missed catches and fielding lapses — have pushed them down to third. Captain Beth Mooney will expect her side to tighten up in the field and show more composure in crunch moments, while the batting unit will need consistent contributions beyond their key performers.
RCB, on the other hand, are riding a wave of confidence. Smriti Mandhana has rediscovered her fluency at the top, anchoring a powerful batting line-up that also boasts the firepower of Grace Harris and Richa Ghosh. Their clinical chase against UP Warriorz underlined their depth and intent, making them the form team in the tournament.
With points tight in the middle of the table, Gujarat cannot afford another slip-up, while RCB will look to extend their winning run and tighten their grip on the top spot.
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
7:38 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 23 runs from the over!
Over Summary: Wd5 0 Wd 4 0 4 4 Wd 4; RCB 23/0 after 1 over; Grace Harris 16 (6), Smriti Mandhana 0 (0)
Renuka Thakur opens the attack for GG. She gives away 23 runs from the over.
7:29 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
Players are out in the middle as WPL 2026 match number 9 is now underway.
7:20 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
Pitch 5 at DY Patil Stadium is the centre wicket, measuring 56 metres square of the wicket and 66 metres straight. The surface has behaved differently across innings, which explains why no team has chosen to bat first after winning the toss since the 2024 final. Twilight conditions bring swing for the quicks, while there has also been some assistance for spin early on. As dew sets in later, the outfield becomes slick, helping the ball skid through, making batting easier. With a lightning-fast outfield and small boundaries, teams prefer to chase. A first-innings total of at least 180 is considered par, with around 200 likely to be match-winning.
7:11 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB's playing 11 for the match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
7:07 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG's playing 11 for the match
Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
7:01 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG win the toss
GG win the toss and opt to bowl first.
6:50 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table
6:40 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB vs GG head-to-head record
RCB vs GG: Head-to-head in WPL
- Total matches: 6
- RCB won: 3
- GG won: 3
- No result: 0
6:30 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for WPL 2026 match 9 between RCB and GG will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
6:20 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG probable playing 11 for the match
Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
6:14 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB probable playing 11 for the match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
6:00 PM
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match number 9 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants. The match will be a high-stakes one as whoever wins will occupy the top spot on the points table. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
