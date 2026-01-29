Associate Sponsors

RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Lanning-Deepti get UP off to a steady start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz LIVE SCORE: Meg Lanning-led UPW will need to win today if they wish to stay alive in the WPL 2026 playoffs race

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW live scorecards
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
7:48 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Warriorz 22 for 0 after 4 overs

Shreyanka Patil comes in the attack for RCB

Ball 6: Tossed up on middle, Deepti Sharma defends it back and there’s no run.
 
Ball 5: Slower and wider of off, Meg Lanning drags it in front of square on the leg side and takes a single.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Tossed up well outside off, Lanning gets low, rolls her wrists on the sweep and places it neatly in front of square on the leg side.
 
Ball 3: Tossed up on middle, Deepti plays off her stumps and sweeps it backward of square on the leg side for one.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Full toss outside off, Deepti opens the face and scythes the drive behind square on the off side to the fence.
 
Ball 1: Tossed up on middle, Deepti leans half-forward and defends to the off side.


7:44 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Warriorz 12 for 0 after 3 overs

Lauren Bell continues the attack for RCB

Ball 6: Short of a good length, Meg Lanning stays back and plays it out for no run.
 
Ball 5: Short of a good length on the stumps, Lanning hops across and turns it softly into the on-side, no run.
 
Ball 4: Bell goes full and follows Lanning as she backs away, clipped straight to mid-wicket and there’s no run.
 
Ball 3: Tad fuller and on the stumps, Lanning stays side-on and punches it straight to mid-off.
 
Ball 2: On a length just outside off, Lanning dabs it late but finds the fielder at gully.
 
Ball 1: Short of a good length outside off, Deepti Sharma stabs it into the off-side and picks up a single.

7:41 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Warriorz 11 for 0 after 2 overs

Sayali Satghere comes in the attack for RCB

Ball 6: On a good length and at the stumps, Deepti Sharma nudges it wide of mid-wicket and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Satghare drags the length back around off, Deepti has no room and pushes it straight back to the bowler.
 
Ball 4: Short of a good length just outside off, Deepti Sharma presses forward and pushes it back down the pitch.
 
Ball 3: Length dragged back around off, Meg Lanning attempts the pull but miscues it, the ball dropping safely in front of mid-wicket for one.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Tad too short and well wide of off, Lanning stays back and chops the cut in front of square on the off-side, deep point has no chance.
 
Ball 1: Short of a good length just outside off, Deepti Sharma punches it square on the off-side and rotates the strike with a single.

7:37 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Warriorz 4 for 0 after 1 over

Lauren Bell opens the attack for RCB

Ball 6: Short of a good length just outside off, Meg Lanning stays back to cut but misses.
 
Ball 5: Fraction fuller and wider of off, Lanning stays in the crease and mistimes the drive to cover.
 
Ball 4: Deepti Sharma chops a short-of-a-length delivery well wide of off down to third man for a single.
 
Ball 4: WIDE – The away-swinger slides down leg, left alone and called wide.
 
Ball 3: Back of a length and angling across, Lanning plays late and chops it to third man for one.
 
Ball 3: WIDE – Inswinger pushed down leg, umpire signals wide.
 
Ball 2: Short of a good length and well wide of off, Lanning throws her bat on the cut and is beaten by the bounce.
 
Ball 1: Nips back into the right-hander, beats Lanning on the inside edge and strikes high on the thigh pad, appeal turned down.


7:28 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

Players are out on the ground as the WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW is now underway.

7:20 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 RCB Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 10 0.947
2 Gujarat Giants Women 7 4 3 0 8 -0.271
3 Mumbai Indians Women 7 3 4 0 6 0.146
4 Delhi Capitals Women 7 3 4 0 6 -0.164
5 UP Warriorz 6 2 4 0 4 -0.769

7:10 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW playing 11 for the match

UP Warriorz playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

7:06 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB playing 11 for the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

7:02 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB win the toss

RCB win the coin flip and opt to bowl first.

6:50 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

The Kotambi Stadium pitch has been relatively slow in WPL 2026, which has made scoring runs tougher. Low totals have been common in most matches here. Both pace bowlers and spinners have found help from the pitch, with the ball gripping and behaving unpredictably. Batsmen have struggled to get off to a fast start, particularly when chasing, so teams opting to bat first have had an advantage.

6:40 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL
  • Total matches: 7
  • RCB won: 4
  • UPW won: 2
  • Tie: 1

6:30 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UPW probable playing 11 for the match

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
 

6:10 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB probable playing 11 for the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

6:00 PM

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW. A win for RCB will take them straight to the final, while a win for UPW will keep their playoff hopes alive. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz to bat first in match 18 of WPL 2026 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today.   After storming to the top with five straight wins, RCB have stumbled in back-to-back games, exposing inconsistencies in their batting order and putting pressure back on the leaders to respond.
 
Despite the setbacks, RCB remain the most balanced side in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana’s leadership, Richa Ghosh’s match-winning ability, and a pace unit led by Lauren Bell give them enough ammunition to regain control at a venue that has offered competitive surfaces. A more disciplined batting effort will be key if they are to avoid another early collapse.
 
For UP Warriorz, the situation is far more desperate. Sitting at the bottom of the table, they must win — and win big — to keep their playoff hopes alive. The absence of Phoebe Litchfield further weakens an already fragile batting line-up, placing added responsibility on Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol. With nothing to lose, UPW may look to play fearless cricket, hoping their experienced spinners can apply the brakes on RCB’s powerful batters and keep their season alive.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
 
UP Warriorz playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live telecast
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz here.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

