RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Bengaluru eye direct entry in final; toss at 7 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru step into Match 17 of WPL 2026 knowing one more win could take them straight into the final, but their recent dip in form adds intrigue to their clash against UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today. After storming to the top with five straight wins, RCB have stumbled in back-to-back games, exposing inconsistencies in their batting order and putting pressure back on the leaders to respond.

Despite the setbacks, RCB remain the most balanced side in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana’s leadership, Richa Ghosh’s match-winning ability, and a pace unit led by Lauren Bell give them enough ammunition to regain control at a venue that has offered competitive surfaces. A more disciplined batting effort will be key if they are to avoid another early collapse.

For UP Warriorz, the situation is far more desperate. Sitting at the bottom of the table, they must win — and win big — to keep their playoff hopes alive. The absence of Phoebe Litchfield further weakens an already fragile batting line-up, placing added responsibility on Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol. With nothing to lose, UPW may look to play fearless cricket, hoping their experienced spinners can apply the brakes on RCB’s powerful batters and keep their season alive.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and UPW’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz here.