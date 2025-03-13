Home / Cricket / News / WPL final 2025: DC vs MI match date, time, venue, squad, live streaming

WPL final 2025: DC vs MI match date, time, venue, squad, live streaming

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

DC vs MI
DC vs MI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the final of the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians booked their final berth with a 47-run win against Gujarat Giants in the playoff while Delhi Capitals booked their place in the finale with a top spot finish in the points table.  Delhi Capitals would be looking to clinch their maiden WPL title after losing twice in the final over the years. Meg Lanning and co. would be vary of the challenge again and would put their best foot forward when they take the field against Harmanpreet Kaur's side.  Delhi already have 2 wins against Mumbai in WPL 2025 and will be lookign to get a hattrick of wins on Saturday now. 
 
WPL 2025 final schedule
Teams Time Venue Date
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 19:30:00 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 15, 2025
  WPL 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads  Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu  Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon. 

Women's Premier League 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live telecast and live streaming details

  When will the WPL 2025 final be played?  Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will play the WPL 2025 final on March 15.  Where will the WPL 2025 final be played on March 15?  The WPL 2025 final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15.  When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final live toss take place?  The live toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final will take place at 7 PM.  Where will the live telecast of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final be available in India?  The live telecast of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports network.  Where will the live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final be available in India?  The live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IML 2025: Yuvraj Singh's blazing fifty powers India Masters to 220/7

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam opts out of National T20 Championship

Not knowing where you'll end up isn't easy: KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2025

Mission 2027: How Rohit is planning to participate in ODI World Cup at 40?

Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali dies after prolonged illness

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story