WPL final 2025: DC vs MI match date, time, venue, squad, live streaming

Women's Premier League 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live telecast and live streaming details

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the final of the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians booked their final berth with a 47-run win against Gujarat Giants in the playoff while Delhi Capitals booked their place in the finale with a top spot finish in the points table.Delhi Capitals would be looking to clinch their maiden WPL title after losing twice in the final over the years. Meg Lanning and co. would be vary of the challenge again and would put their best foot forward when they take the field against Harmanpreet Kaur's side.Delhi already have 2 wins against Mumbai in WPL 2025 and will be lookign to get a hattrick of wins on Saturday now.Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas SadhuHayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon.Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will play the WPL 2025 final on March 15.The WPL 2025 final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15.The live toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final will take place at 7 PM.The live telecast of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports network.The live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.