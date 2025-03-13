IML 2025: Yuvraj Singh's blazing fifty powers India Masters to 220/7

Cricketing nostalgia was in full swing as the India Masters faced off against the Australia Masters in the first semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, rekindling the historic rivalry between the two teams. For the home side, this match was more than just a chance to reach Sunday’s final — it was an opportunity to settle old scores. They took a strong first step, posting an impressive total of 220/7, thanks to an aggressive 42 from captain Sachin Tendulkar and a fiery half-century from Yuvraj Singh.

The crowd in Raipur was on edge as Tendulkar led India Masters’ innings after being asked to bat by the Australia Masters, on a pitch that seemed ideal for batting. Early setbacks, however, threatened to derail their plans as the spin duo of Steve O’Keefe and Xavier Doherty removed Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11) cheaply.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: England batter Harry Brook receives 2-year IPL ban for opting out Undeterred by these early dismissals, Tendulkar remained solid, showcasing his timeless skill with some sublime drives and flicks, reminding everyone of his legendary status. At the other end, Yuvraj Singh wasted no time in making his mark, hitting a massive six over midwicket to announce his arrival.

There was a moment of tension when Tendulkar survived two close calls on scores of 25 and 35, but once he passed those, the iconic “Sachin! Sachin!” chants echoed through the stadium. The partnership between Tendulkar and Yuvraj quickly grew to 47 runs, laying the foundation for a formidable total.

However, the mood in Raipur shifted when Ben Hilfenhaus struck, bringing an end to Tendulkar’s glorious 30-ball innings, which included seven boundaries. With the maestro departing, it was Yuvraj’s turn to shine. He unleashed his vintage style, launching three sixes in one over off Bryce McGain to race to a quick-fire 50 from just 26 balls. Stuart Binny, the new man at the crease, wasted no time in making his presence felt, despite a reprieve on 11, and struck boundaries at will.

The Yuvraj-Binny partnership seemed unstoppable, but Doherty brought the crowd back to silence when he dismissed Yuvraj, who had been in sensational form, hitting seven sixes and one four in his 30-ball innings. But the onslaught wasn’t over yet — Yusuf Pathan entered the fray and smashed a huge six over long-on, while Binny continued his attacking display as India raced to 199/4 by the 18th over.

The final two overs saw a push for more runs, but Daniel Christian managed to put a halt to the fireworks by dismissing both Binny and Yusuf Pathan within four deliveries. By the time the duo was sent back, they had added 49 runs for the fifth wicket, with Binny contributing a quick-fire 36 off 21 balls, featuring five fours and one six, while Yusuf slammed 23 from just 10 balls, powered by two sixes and a four. In the final moments, Irfan Pathan’s quick-fire 7-ball 19 ensured India Masters posted a challenging total.