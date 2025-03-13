Not knowing where you'll end up isn't easy: KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2025

KL Rahul, one of India’s most talented and versatile cricketers, recently shared his thoughts on his experience at the IPL auction, joining a new team, and his exciting future in international cricket. After spending several seasons with other franchises, Rahul is now embarking on a new chapter with Delhi Capitals. He also reflects on his long journey in international cricket and his preferred batting position.

"The auction was a nerve-racking experience," Rahul said. "As a player, not knowing which team you'll end up with is never easy. Over the years, I've seen how unpredictable the auction process can be—there's no set pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have had a role in building a team, so I understand the pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it's even tougher because your career is on the line. The auction can either shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, a little anxious, but I also knew this was the right step for my career. The excitement was there, though it didn't last too long because reality sets in quickly. I'm really thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team's owner, is a close friend, and we've spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing many things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I'm excited to be a part of this team. The squad looks strong, and I'm eager to begin the season."

KL Rahul also spoke about the team combination: "This is going to be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, and it could be my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. Every time you step into a new environment, a lot of thoughts come to mind—how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will react, and so on. It’s a blend of emotions. Looking at the squad, the management has done an excellent job in putting together a well-balanced team with most areas covered. There’s a great mix of experienced players and young talent, and I’m really looking forward to playing alongside some incredibly talented youngsters and learning from them. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I’ve played with before, we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin."

Reflecting on his journey in international cricket, Rahul shared: "It has been an amazing ride—what an honor it has been to represent my country and live my dream for all these years. Playing for India was a goal I set as a child, and I feel incredibly grateful to have had that opportunity. The journey has been full of challenges—there have been plenty of highs and lows, and I’ve experienced almost everything an athlete can. But when I look back, it’s been a beautiful ride, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Now, I’m excited for the next 10 years of my career. I want to take everything I’ve learned from my first decade, apply that experience, and continue to grow. My focus is on improving every day, evolving as a player, and helping my team win as many matches as possible."

When asked about his preferred batting position, KL Rahul said: "I’ve always been a top-order batter. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11, to my early days playing for India, and for most of my career, I’ve batted in the top order. It’s the position that feels most natural and comfortable to me. However, in team sports, you don’t always have the luxury of choosing your role. You need to be flexible and willing to adjust to what the team requires. Over the years, I’ve embraced that and have always given my best, no matter what role I’m assigned."

KL Rahul’s journey continues to inspire, and with his new venture into Delhi Capitals, cricket fans can expect even more brilliance on the field from the dynamic cricketer.