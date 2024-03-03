WTC 2023-25 points table: India latest ranking ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

India stormed to the number one position in the latest ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings after Australia defeated New Zealand by 172 runs in the first game of the two-match series between the two teams.

This victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, March 3, meant that New Zealand now have two losses and three wins in five games, and their percentage of points (POP) moved to 60, which was less than India’s 64.58. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

POP and the number of points decide which team will remain at which position in the WTC points table.

Ahead of the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand was sitting at the top with a POP of 75, as they had lost only one match in the four they had played.

What will be India’s position after the Dharamsala Test?

If India manages to win the Dharamsala Test, it will continue to remain at the top of the WTC points table. However, if England manages to get the victory in their favour and New Zealand bounces back in the second Test in Christchurch to beat Australia, India will slip from their top position.





ICC WTC 2023-25 Points Table



NO. TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT

DEDUCTIONS POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE 2 INDIA 8 5 2 1 2 62 64.58 1 NEW ZEALAND 5 3 2 0 0 36 60 3 AUSTRALIA 11 7 3 1 10 78 59.09 4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 0 12 50 5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66 6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33 7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25 8 ENGLAND 9 3 5 1 19 21 19.44 9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 Even if the Dharamsala Test ends in a draw and New Zealand wins, India will lose their top position.

Chances of Australia reaching the top of the WTC points table