Delhi Premier League 2024: Top batters, bowlers & highest individual score

In the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament, Priyansh Arya, representing South Delhi Superstarz, etched his name in history by smashing six sixes in an over. The left-handed batter took North Delhi Strikers spinner Manan Bharadwaj to the cleaners, hitting him all around the park. Priyansh, who scored the first century of the tournament, is also the leading run-scorer in the Delhi Premier League 2024.
Priyansh is closely followed by his teammate Ayush Badoni, who racked up 165 runs off just 55 balls during the South Delhi Superstarz vs North Delhi Strikers match.
|Top 10 highest run-getters in Delhi Premier League 2024
|Rank
|Batters
|Match
|Inns
|Runs
|1
|Priyansh Arya (South Delhi Superstarz)
|8
|8
|576
|2
|Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz)
|9
|8
|515
|3
|Himmat Singh (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|6
|279
|4
|Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|7
|276
|5
|Dhruv Kaushik (Central Delhi Kings)
|7
|7
|266
|6
|Arpit Rana (Purani Delhi 6)
|9
|9
|262
|7
|Vaibhav Kandpal (North Delhi Striker)
|8
|8
|251
|8
|Sujal Singh (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|6
|224
|9
|Vansh Bedi (Purani Delhi 6)
|9
|8
|221
|10
|Krish Yadav (West Delhi Lions)
|6
|6
|221
|Highest individual score in Delhi Premier League 2024
|Rank
|Batters
|Highest Score
|Opponent
|1
|Ayush Badoni (South Delhi SuperstarzDS)
|165(55)
|vs North Delhi Strikers
|2
|Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders)
|121*(66)
|vs Purani Delhi 6
|3
|Priyansh Arya (South Delhi Superstarz)
|120(50)
|vs North Delhi Strikers
|4
|Sujal Singh (East Delhi Riders)
|108*(57)
|vs Purani Delhi 6
|5
|Priyansh Arya (South Delhi Superstarz)
|107*(55)
|vs Purani Delhi 6
|6
|Krish Yadav (West Delhi Lions)
|106(68)
|vs South Delhi Superstarz
|7
|Vansh Bedi (Purani Delhi 6)
|96(41)
|vs East Delhi Riders
|8
|Priyansh Arya (South Delhi Superstartz)
|88(42)
|vs Central Delhi Kings
|9
|Himmat Singh (East Delhi Riders)
|85*(50)
|vs North Delhi Strikers
|10
|Priyansh Arya (South Delhi Superstarz)
|82(51)
|vs Central Delhi Kings
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Delhi Premier League T20
|Rank
|Bowlers
|Match
|Wkt
|Overs
|1
|Aayush Singh (Purani Delhi 6)
|9
|16
|33
|2
|Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz)
|8
|13
|30.5
|3
|Simarjeet Singh (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|13
|24.5
|4
|Harsh Tyagi (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|11
|22.1
|5
|Sumit Kumar (Central Delhi Kings)
|7
|10
|19
|6
|Prince Yadav (Purani Delhi 6)
|9
|10
|34.3
|7
|Anirudh Chowdhary (North Delhi Strikers)
|5
|9
|16.2
|8
|Kuldip Yadav (South Delhi Superstarz)
|8
|9
|22.1
|9
|Suyash Sharma (North Delhi Strikers)
|8
|8
|27
|10
|Mayank Rawat (East Delhi Riders)
|7
|7
|16