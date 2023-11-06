Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / BAN vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today
LiveNew Update

BAN vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between Sri Lanka captain Kusla Mendis and his Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 pm IST

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In today's (Monday, November 6) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is in the news more because of non-cricketing reasons like the Delhi air pollution. As for the game, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be looking to earn two crucial points which might help them qualify directly for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, RavBANra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live TOSS: The toss between Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming BAN vs SL
Fans can watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for BAN vs SL live score and match updates...

Key Events

12:27 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between two teams

12:20 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

12:27 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between two teams

 
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 53 ODIs and the Lankan team has had the upper hand with 42 wins while the Bangladesh Tigers have won only nine matches. Two matches have had no result. 
 
Total matches played: 53
Bangladesh won: 09
Sri Lanka won: 42
No result: 02
Tied- 00
 

12:20 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog


Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.  
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Bangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamShakib AL HasanKusal Mendiscricket world cupICC World CupStar SportsHotstarNew DelhiFeroz Shah Kotla Stadiumcricket broadcastsports broadcasting

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy