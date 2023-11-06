close
BAN vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between Sri Lanka captain Kusla Mendis and his Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 pm IST

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11. Photo: X

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

In today's (Monday, November 6) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is in the news more because of non-cricketing reasons like the Delhi air pollution. As for the game, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be looking to earn two crucial points which might help them qualify directly for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, RavBANra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live TOSS: The toss between Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming BAN vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for BAN vs SL live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

