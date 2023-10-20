Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

However, the Indian all-rounder will miss India's big-ticket clash with table-toppers New Zealand and is expected to join the Indian camp in Lucknow ahead of the India vs England game on October 29.

Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while bowling during the India vs Bangladesh game in Pune, which India eventually won by seven wickets.

Pandya was sent for a scan after suffering an injury and later joined the team but missed the entire game as he was seen sitting in the dressing room with physio.

Hardik has been India's go-to pace bowling option in the World Cup so far. He has taken crucial wickets for India during India's campaign, and the team could undoubtedly miss his services during New Zealand.