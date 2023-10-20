close
Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

The change in the wide ball rule that was made to help bowlers allowed Virat Kohli to hit his third ODI World Cup century during India vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, Richard Kettleborough

Virat Kohli, Richard Kettleborough

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Virat Kohli's century against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been marred by a controversial decision by umpire Richard Kettleborough. 

With India needing two runs to win and Kohli at 97, Nassum Ahmed fired one on the leg side. Kohli retracted from his original stance as the ball went through Kohli's pad to the keeper. Virat looked furious as it seemed to many that the bowler deliberately bowled down the leg side to deny him his 48th century. 

But umpire Kettleborough didn't signal wide, and Kohli eventually reached his 48th ODI hundred and third World Cup century with a six. Though Virat Kohli fans rejoiced Kettleborough's decision of not signalling wide, some criticised him for helping the Indian batter. 


However, the guardian of cricket laws, Marylebone Cricket Club, changed the rule on October 1, 2022, to help bowlers with batters' movement at the crease. 

The new Code of Laws for wide balls states: "In the modern game, batters are, more than ever, moving laterally around the crease before the ball is bowled. It was felt unfair that a delivery might be called ‘Wide’ if it passes where the batter had stood as the bowler entered his/her delivery stride."

"Therefore, Law 22.1 has been amended so that a Wide will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position.”

When examining the controversial call closely, this rule change, which was done to help bowlers, aided Kohli. The India batter was in an open stance, and his front foot was planted significantly towards the leg-side, and he shuffled towards stumps when the ball passed by him.

If the ball would have hit Kohli if he had stayed still, then not calling it wide is the right decision.

Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

