World Cup 2023 Points Table: India number two after win against Bangladesh

India remained at the number two position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to win their fourth match in a row in the tournament. They could not get over New Zealand at the number one spot as both the teams now have 8 points from four games that they have played, but India’s net run rate of 1.659 is inferior to that of New Zealand’s 1.923





Serial No. Players Matches Overs Wickets Average 1 Mitchell Santner 4 37.4 11 15.09 2 Jasprit Bumrah 4 37 10 13.4 3 Matt Henry 4 33.3 9 18 4 Ravindra Jadeja 4 37.5 7 20.29 5 Kagiso Rabada 3 24.5 7 19.86 After the third loss in a row, Bangladesh slid to the number seven position from their earlier position at number six. They have an equal number of points (2) as the Netherlands, Australia, England, and Afghanistan, but their net run rate of x is inferior to all the other teams mentioned above.