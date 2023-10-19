World Cup 2023 Points Table: India number two after win against Bangladesh

|Serial No.
|Players
|Matches
|Overs
|Wickets
|Average
|1
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|37.4
|11
|15.09
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|37
|10
|13.4
|3
|Matt Henry
|4
|33.3
|9
|18
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|37.5
|7
|20.29
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|3
|24.5
|7
|19.86
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after India vs Bangladesh match: India remained at the number two position after a huge 7-wicket win over Bangladesh at MCA Stadium, Pune
First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:27 PM IST