Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 Points Table: India number two after win against Bangladesh

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India number two after win against Bangladesh

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after India vs Bangladesh match: India remained at the number two position after a huge 7-wicket win over Bangladesh at MCA Stadium, Pune

BS Web Team New Delhi
India cricket team

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India remained at the number two position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to win their fourth match in a row in the tournament. They could not get over New Zealand at the number one spot as both the teams now have 8 points from four games that they have played, but India’s net run rate of 1.659 is inferior to that of New Zealand’s 1.923


After the third loss in a row, Bangladesh slid to the number seven position from their earlier position at number six. They have an equal number of points (2) as the Netherlands, Australia, England, and Afghanistan, but their net run rate of x is inferior to all the other teams mentioned above. 

Serial No. Players Matches Overs Wickets Average
1 Mitchell Santner 4 37.4 11 15.09
2 Jasprit Bumrah 4 37 10 13.4
3 Matt Henry 4 33.3 9 18
4 Ravindra Jadeja 4 37.5 7 20.29
5 Kagiso Rabada 3 24.5 7 19.86

Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

WTC 2023-25 points table: England docked 19 points, Australia 10 in Ashes

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: India will be tough to beat, says Santner

World Cup 2023, AUS vs PAK preview: Bengaluru to witness fight for survival

World Cup 2023: We nullified Rashid's threat says, New Zealand's Phillips

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamBS Web ReportsSri Lanka cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story