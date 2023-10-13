Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Coming back to the match dynamics, Shubman Gill could return to the India Playing 11 after he resumed his training ahead of the marquee clash. Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to field the same XI they played Sri Lanka in a record run-chase. A humdinger of a clash is expected in Ahmedabad as both teams are beaming with confidence after winning their first two matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf



Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 134

Pakistan won: 73

India won: 56





In India

Total matches played: 47

Pakistan won: 28

India won: 19

No result: 0

In ODI World Cup

Total matches played: 7

Pakistan won: 0

India won: 7

No result: 0

In last five matches

Pakistan won: 0

India won: 4

No result: 1

IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023: Squads of both team

India Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Squad for World Cup 2023





India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Pakistan World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs PAK World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will the India vs Pakistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Pakistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in India for free.