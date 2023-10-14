India vs Pakistan World Cup: Recap of all 7 encounters between arch-rivals





Check India vs Pakistan Playing 11 LIVE updates, musical ceremony, toss updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 The rivalry between Indian and Pakistan cricket teams is one of the most celebrated in the world of sport. Now that the teams only meet in multi-national events, every meeting is celebrated as a momentous occasion by the fans.





The biggest crowd is pulled by World Cup games between the two teams. Until the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan hadn't won any match against India at the World Cups. They broke the jinx eventually in Dubai.

However, in One Day Internationals, India remain 7-0 up in all meetings between the two teams. It was a Babar Azam-led side that broke the T20I jinx, and he now has the opportunity to do it in ODIs too when the two teams meet on Saturday, October 14 in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But before the Saturday meeting, here's a look at what happened in the previous seven encounters.

1992 World Cup: India won by 43 runs

The footage of Kiran More appealing and Javed Miandad bouncing like a frog in his crease is shown all the time during the India-Pakistan rivalry reels. This belongs to the first meeting between the two teams in World Cup history. It occurred in a league match during the 1992 World Cup in Sydney, Australia. India won the match by 43 runs even as they managed to score only 216/7 after Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 54.





Pakistan could not do well as their skipper Imran Khan was run out on a duck. Sachin bowled 10 overs in that game and returned with figures of 1/37, picking up the all-important wicket of Pakistan's top-scorer Aamer Sohail.

1996 World Cup: India won by 39 runs

It is the match now famous for Venkatesh Prasad's send-off to Aamer Sohail after the latter pointed his bat towards the boundary line after hitting consecutive fours in that over. Chasing a hefty target of 288, Pakistan were off to a flyer, reaching 84 at the end of the first 10 overs, quite a spectacle back then.







1999 World Cup: India won by 47 runs India made inroads slowly and steadily, not letting any batter from the Men in Green settle. Eventually, Pakistan could only score 248/9 and lost the match by 39 runs. India went 2-0 up in the World Cups. Earlier, Navjot Sindhu's 93 had taken India to 287/8 in their 50 overs.

Once again Venkatesh Prasad was the main villain in Pakistan's story as he rattled them with his medium-pace bowling in swinging conditions in Manchester, England. Prasad did not let any Pakistani batter settle with his 5/27. Inzamam-Ul-Haq top-scored with 41 as Pakistan were rolled over for 180 in a chase of 228.









Thanks to Rahul Dravid's 60 and Mohammad Azharuddin's 59, India reached 227/6 in their 50 overs.

2003 World Cup: India won by six wickets

The 2003 World Cup saw India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a match where Saeed Anwar was the only centurion and Sachin hooked Shoaib Akhtar over backward point for a six. Tendulkar made an outstanding 98 playing through pain.







2011 World Cup: India won by 29 runs









This was when Pakistan fancied their chances chasing only 261 to win while batting under lights. However, they crumbled under pressure. This match saw Wahab Riaz play in place of Shoaib Akhtar, who was not 100 per cent fit; Riaz went on to get a five-wicket haul.

2015 World Cup: India won by 76 runs

The 2015 World Cup match between India and Pakistan was a one-sided affair as the Indian team posted 300/7 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Chasing the target, Pakistan just could not get going and were bowled out for 224. Virat Kohli hit a fantastic century in that game.

2019 World Cup: India won by 89 runs (DLS method)

The last time India and Pakistan met in the 50-over World Cup was in Manchester, England. The match became famous for an out-of-the-ground video by a Pakistani fan blaming his players for overeating and not being match-fit before an all-important match.

Inside the ground, Kuldeep Yadav trapped Pakistan's then-rising star and now captain Babar Azam in a terrific style to hold the visitors to 212/6 after they were set a target of 302 to win in 40 overs according to the Duckworth-Lewis and Stern method. India had scored 336/5 thanks to a brilliant century by Rohit Sharma.



