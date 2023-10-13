IND vs PAK World Cup: Shubman Gil 99 per cent fit to play says, Rohit





India play Pakistan in a high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th. The match will witness a speical musical ceremony ahead of its start. Gill did not play the first two matches after he contacted dengue ahead of the start of the World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that opener Shubman Gill, who missed out on the first two matches of the ICC World Cup 2023, is 99 per cent likely to play in the match against Pakistan on Saturday, October 14, 2023. He was speaking in the pre-match press conference on Friday, October 13th, when he broke the news on Gill's fitness. Gill received the ICC Men's Player of the Month- September award earlier today.





Gill, 24, has been in superb form this year, accumulating 1025 runs in 17 matches. Overall, he has scored 1917 runs at an average of 66.10 in 35 matches, including six hundreds and nine fifties. It was his monumental show during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 and then later against Australia that bagged him the Player of the Month award.





Gill, part of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a great experience of the Narendar Modi Stadium in In Ahmedabad. He scored his maiden T20I hundred (126 not out), a Test hundred (128) against Australia in March and two IPL centuries against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well.