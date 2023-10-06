Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede dents Pakistan in 1st innings

Bas de Leede picked four wickets, coming in bunches of two in only two overs of his two spells, as the Netherlands bowled Pakistan out for 286 in 49 overs in the second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Having won the toss, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards chose to bowl first. Pakistan lost their top three in the powerplay with the team's score at 38/3 in 9.1 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then built a partnership of 120. Shakeel reached a 32-ball fifty, and Rizwan achieved his half-century too. However, de Leede intervened in the 29th over, dismissing both Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan then formed a decent partnership of 64 runs, steering Pakistan past the 250 mark towards a respectable total. But, in his second spell, de Leede dismissed Shadab and, in the same over, removed Hasan Ali, thwarting Pakistani hopes of surpassing 300.

In the end, Nawaz was run out, and Pakistan crawled to 286, with the tailenders managing a few boundaries and singles. While Rizwan and Shakeel jointly top-scored for Pakistan with 68, de Leede was the standout bowler for the Dutch with figures of 4/62. The Netherlands will now rely on de Leede's batting prowess as they aim to pull off an upset.