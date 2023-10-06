Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede dents Pakistan in 1st innings

Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede dents Pakistan in 1st innings

ODI World Cup Pak vs Ned: Bas de Leede picked up 4/62 in his 10 overs as the Netherlands bowled out Pakistan for 286. They would need 287 to win and cause an early upset in the tournament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bas de Leede picked 4/62 against Pakistan as the Netherlands bowled out the Men in Green for 286 in the second match of the ICC Odi World Cup 2023. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bas de Leede picked four wickets, coming in bunches of two in only two overs of his two spells, as the Netherlands bowled Pakistan out for 286 in 49 overs in the second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Having won the toss, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards chose to bowl first. Pakistan lost their top three in the powerplay with the team's score at 38/3 in 9.1 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then built a partnership of 120. Shakeel reached a 32-ball fifty, and Rizwan achieved his half-century too. However, de Leede intervened in the 29th over, dismissing both Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan then formed a decent partnership of 64 runs, steering Pakistan past the 250 mark towards a respectable total. But, in his second spell, de Leede dismissed Shadab and, in the same over, removed Hasan Ali, thwarting Pakistani hopes of surpassing 300.

In the end, Nawaz was run out, and Pakistan crawled to 286, with the tailenders managing a few boundaries and singles. While Rizwan and Shakeel jointly top-scored for Pakistan with 68, de Leede was the standout bowler for the Dutch with figures of 4/62. The Netherlands will now rely on de Leede's batting prowess as they aim to pull off an upset.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

CWC Qualifier Final preview: Confident and upbeat Dutch face unbeaten Lanka

PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Pakistan all out for 286

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 India vs Pak: Railways to run special Vande Bharat trains

Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup

PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Pakistan all out for 286

Cricket World Cup: ICC issues strict advisory, guidelines for sponsors

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Pakistan cricket teamcricket world cupNetherlandsBabar AzamBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story