World Cup 2023 India vs Pak: Railways to run special Vande Bharat trains

With the Cricket World Cup 2023 commencing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Thursday, the spotlight is on the tournament's most anticipated match—India versus Pakistan—scheduled for October 14.

For those who have not yet secured tickets for this marquee match, Indian Railways has a solution.

Indian Railways is set to operate special Vande Bharat trains to Ahmedabad, offering relief to fans and easing their travel plans, top sources informed News18.

These special trains from the neighbouring states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra will facilitate travel for those attending the match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The itinerary of the train service adds an extra layer of convenience.

"A timetable has been set so that the train arrives in Ahmedabad a few hours before the match begins, allowing passengers to return to their home destinations once the contest concludes," a senior official was quoted as saying by News18.

The move aims to counter the problems of high airfares, limited accommodation, and inflated hotel rates, said the official. The rationale behind running these trains is to enable people to return home after the match concludes.

"Trains departing from these special locations will make stops at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations, both of which are conveniently located near the Narendra Modi Stadium," added the source.

Indian Railways also plans to enhance the journey experience, from playing patriotic songs to recreating iconic cricket moments from earlier matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Special merchandise is also planned to be distributed.

Tickets for the India-Pakistan cricket match sold out swiftly, reflecting the immense interest in the high-stakes clash at the ICC World Cup 2023. Primary ticket outlets reported complete sellouts within just one hour on two specific dates: August 29 and September 3. The secondary market for ticket sales has also seen considerable demand and a remarkable spike in prices.

Labelled as significant as winning the One Day International (ODI) World Cup by former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, the match is expected to be one of the tournament's highlights. In an interview with India Today, Gavaskar stated, "We have to win the World Cup, but this match is important. If you ask the common man, they'll say you have to win against Pakistan, but we also have a World Cup to win. We are definitely favourites, no question about that."

The India-Pakistan rivalry in the ODI World Cup is one of the most heated and closely followed sporting rivalries worldwide. The teams first met in the World Cup in 1992, where India triumphed by 43 runs in Sydney. Since then, India has maintained an unblemished record against Pakistan in World Cup matches, with seven wins in as many encounters.