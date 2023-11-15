Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / ICC Cricket WC: Fans tuck into dosa, biryani as Virat Kohli hits 50th ton

ICC Cricket WC: Fans tuck into dosa, biryani as Virat Kohli hits 50th ton

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates food chains like SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli, has seen a 20-30 per cent spike in order volumes during the ongoing event

Akshara SrivastavaPeerzada Abrar New Delhi/ Bengaluru
Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th century after breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, during the Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is gaining momentum. With Virat Kohli achieving his 50th One Day International century on Wednesday in the semi-finals against New Zealand, cricket fans in the country are in a frenzy.

As the pitch heats up for a grand finalé, restaurants and eateries are capitalising on the World Cup frenzy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“As the cricket season intensifies, it’s not just the excitement on the field that’s spiking; it’s also the demand for delectable delights delivered right to the doorstep,” says Sidharth Bhakoo, vice-president, national business head at the food delivery platform Swiggy.

The platform’s order numbers have been steadily rising, and the ongoing World Cup has brought a remarkable surge.

“From metros like Bengaluru to smaller towns and cities, the menu favourites — masala dosa, chicken biryani, samosas, and burgers — are scoring big as the perfect match-day companions. It’s a winning streak for both cricket fans and our food lovers,” he adds.

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates food chains like SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli, has seen a 20-30 per cent spike in order volumes during the ongoing event.

SOCIAL is also screening live matches for fans.

“Sporting events like the cricket World Cup have a significant impact on the business we do. Your nearby café or bar is the next best place to a stadium, where you can feel camaraderie with fellow fans,” says Riyaaz Amlani, chief executive officer of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality.

“Marquee events like Wednesday’s semi-final have a massive impact on both orders and dine-in,” he adds.

Ashish Ahuja, director of Pebble Street at New Delhi’s New Friend’s Colony, says the café was packed on Wednesday.

“It has generally been a dull World Cup season, except for the India-Pakistan match and the semi-final. We have had a full house right from when the match began,” says Ahuja, adding that pizzas and beer are seeing the most sales.

“We have seen a 60-70 per cent uptick in revenue on days of marquee events,” he further says.

Packaged snacks also saw an uptick in sales on Wednesday.

“There’s a noticeable buzz and uptick in demand as people have been stocking up on their favorite snacks for an immersive match-viewing experience,” says Saumya Rathor, category lead-potato chips, PepsiCo India.

The fast-moving consumer goods major brought back M S Dhoni for their ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign. “The campaign underscores the indisputable truth that for true fans, watching a match without Lay’s is simply unthinkable,” Rathor adds.

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

World Cup 2023: Proteas Bavuma confident of ending semifinal jinx

World Cup 2023:Pat Cummins feels Australia not weighed down by history

World Cup 2023 SF: Cummins confirms Maxwell's availability for semifinal

World Cup 2023: Tendulkar lauds 'Virat' player fore reaching 50 ODI tons

World Cup 2023: Kohli terms 50th ton stuff of dreams, too good to be true

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat Kohlicricket world cupfood jointsonline food delivery

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story