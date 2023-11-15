Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Tendulkar lauds 'Virat' player fore reaching 50 ODI tons

Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to Virat Kohli, who made a 50th ODI hundred to break his record during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday

Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI century. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI century. Photo: BCCI

Ajinkya KawalePress Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to Virat Kohli, who made a 50th ODI hundred to break his record during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday.
Tendulkar had owned the record for the highest number of ODI hundreds till this day with 49 centuries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tendulkar recalled his first meeting with Kohli in a funny yet nostalgic tone, and how some of the then teammates made the young cricketer touch his feet.
"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day.
"But soon you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that the young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player," Tendulkar wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Indian cricketer broke his mark.
"I could not be happier that an Indian broke my record, And to do it on the biggest stage in the World Cup semi-final and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," he concluded.
Kohli also said going past Tendulkar was a dream come true for him.
"Again, the great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. It's the stuff of dreams.
"Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede," said an emotional Kohli during the innings break.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar record

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

World Cup 2023: Kohli terms 50th ton stuff of dreams, too good to be true

World Cup 2023 SA vs AUS: Proteas aim to put history behind at Eden Gardens

World Cup 2023 semis, SA vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Sachin Tendulkar cricket world cup India vs New Zealand India cricket team

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon