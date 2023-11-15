Sensex (1.14%)
World Cup 2023: India reach fourth final, one step away from third title

After beating New Zealand in the semi-final, India reached fourth final in the ICC Cricket World Cup. They will eye their 3rd title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19

India beat New Zealand

India beat New Zealand

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. By this, they reached their first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and ODI World Cup since 2011. They will now take on the winner of the semi-final between South Africa and Australia, which will be played on Thursday, November 19 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Having won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni respectively, Rohit Sharma would now be looking to get his name on the trophy as well. This is the fourth final of Team India as they failed to finish at the top for the first and only time in 2003 under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy. 

Chasing the target of 398 was always going to be a difficult task, but Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell almost threatened to run away with the game with an 181-run partnership for the third wicket. Mitchell hit his second hundred of this World Cup but the partnership was broken by Mohammed Shami, who eventually went to pick his third five-wicket haul of this World Cup as well. 
Glenn Phillips tried his best to move the game quickly, but his endeavour was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah. Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket as well. 

Earlier Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer propelled India to an imposing 397 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma's (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 65-ball 79 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, powered India after the skipper won a good toss.
 
Rohit, as is his wont, went after the bowling straight away, and almost killed the contest in the first hour of play at the Wankhede Stadium, his dazzling array of stokes leaving the Kiwis bruised and battered.

Going for one too many, Rohit fell for a 29-ball 47 but Gill took over from there and continued to torment the Kiwis with his repertoire of strokes.

After Gill was forced to go back, Kohli and Iyer carried on the good work to set New Zealand an improbable target. Gill, though, came back and remained not out on 80 off 66 balls.

During his innings, Kohli also became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar.
