World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after AUS vs SL match

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Australia vs Sri Lanka match: India continued to dominate the points table with three wins (6 points) in three matches

New Delhi
Australia cricket team

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Australia earned their first points in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after they defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Aussies are at the 8th spot just above Sri Lanka and Netherlands in the World Cup 2023 leaderboard. The Aussies finally out of the bottom of the World Cup points table with one win in three matches. England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other three teams which have won only one match their three matches played so far in the ICC World Cup. 

India, meanwhile, continued to dominate the points table with three wins (6 points) in three matches. India's net run rate of 1.821. New Zealand are at the second spot followed by South Africa who have played one match less than every body. South Africa will lock horns with Netherlands on October 17 in Dharamsala.

Pakistan are at the 4th spot with two wins in three matches. 


Player Matches Overs Wickets Average
Jasprit Bumrah 3 27 8 11.62
Mitchell Santner 3 30 8 15.88
Matt Henry 3 28.3 8 18.25
Hasan Ali 3 22 7 19.14
Dilshan Madushanka 3 24.2 6 26.67

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

