ICC World Cup 2023: Bumrah on Rashford-style celebration; watch video

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling helped India stop Afghanistan from crossing the 300-mark. But the talk of the town is Bumrah's new 'temple point' celebration after taking wickets. The English Premier League, too, dived into the social media buzz, comparing Bumrah's celebration with Manchester United's forward Marcus Rashford.



On being quizzed about his new celebration, Bumrah said that it was spontaneous and had nothing to do with Marcus Rashford's celebration. Rashford is an English footballer who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League.

However, Jasprit Bumrah is a Manchester United fan. The Indian pacer has visited Old Trafford before and has shown his love for Manchester United on his Instagram.





So really what does that celebration mean actually.

In one of the interviews, Rashford revealed himself about the celebration, saying 'I was struggling at times with more mental things. And when he started picking up with his game he did that signifying he somewhat came out of that mental blockage.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional since making an international comeback after over 1 year. Bumrah has picked 135 wickets so far in 80 One Day internationals.



Bumrah on dying interest of ODI cricket



When he was asked by a reporter about the dying interest in 50-over cricket, Bumrah replied that he loves playing cricket and for his generation ODI format is not boring, but it might be for the younger generation.