ICC World Cup 2023: Bumrah on Rashford-style celebration; watch video

Bumrah's new 'temple point' celebration after taking wickets became the talk of the town during India's match against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah reveals reason behind Marcus Rashford style celebration

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling helped India stop Afghanistan from crossing the 300-mark. But the talk of the town is Bumrah's new 'temple point' celebration after taking wickets. The English Premier League, too, dived into the social media buzz, comparing Bumrah's celebration with Manchester United's forward Marcus Rashford.




On being quizzed about his new celebration, Bumrah said that it was spontaneous and had nothing to do with Marcus Rashford's celebration. Rashford is an English footballer who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League.

However, Jasprit Bumrah is a Manchester United fan. The Indian pacer has visited Old Trafford before and has shown his love for Manchester United on his Instagram.

 
So really what does that celebration mean actually.

In one of the interviews, Rashford revealed himself about the celebration, saying 'I was struggling at times with more mental things. And when he started picking up with his game he did that signifying he somewhat came out of that mental blockage. 

Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional since making an international comeback after over 1 year. Bumrah has picked 135 wickets so far in 80 One Day internationals.

Bumrah on dying interest of ODI cricket
 
When he was asked by a reporter about the dying interest in 50-over cricket, Bumrah replied that he loves playing cricket and for his generation ODI format is not boring, but it might be for the younger generation.

"That depends on the interest because maybe the longer game is sometimes difficult for people to watch and keep a tab on. But at the end of the day, I come from a generation which loves cricket. I watched Test Match and that was my favourite format. So, I probably would not be able to relate to that because I love watching the game. I love watching the longest format of the game. So yeah, probably you'll have to ask a person who's a little younger than me."

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

