World Cup 2023: Bumrah's mindset ahead of IND vs PAK game; Watch full video

Jasprit Bumrah is all prepared for the marquee India vs Pakistan game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after taking four wickets on Kotla's batting-friendly wicket against Afghanistan. India are going into the high-octane clash with two big wins with almost all boxes ticked. Nevertheless, the India vs Pakistan game is going to be the World Cup's most exciting as more than 1 lakh fans are expected to be present at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

In a press conference after India's 8-wicket win over Afghanistan , Bumrah talked about various aspects of his game and how he is gearing up for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Asked to rate his performance after the game, Bumrah was modest to say the least.

"I am not result oriented. Just because I have taken four wickets, that doesn't mean that I am very, very happy or I have done something extraordinary. I just go with my preparation. I go with the process that I feel is right. I try to read the wickets and try to find the best answers that work on that wicket.

"As simple as that, not thinking about the results because I've got results today. I'm very, very good, that doesn't work in my book. I try to back my strengths, try to read the wicket, and try to give my best," he said in a matter-of-fact way after India's emphatic win on Wednesday.

If the wickets don't make him "happy", what else does? Bumrah harped about his "process" again.





"See, obviously in this format you have to understand what is working. So, some days there would be some swings, so your lengths would change. But this wicket was quite a batting track that we realised early on as well when we started bowling.

"There was a little bit of seam but the ball was coming on to the bat really well from the first over so we realised that. So, we are just trying to hit the hard length, try to make it as difficult as possible and try to make them hit difficult shots. So that was the plan and probably trying to do that," said the 29-year-old.

Bumrah was out of action for almost a year before making a comeback with the T20s in Ireland. His performance in the Asia Cup too met his high standards.





Ahead of his much-awaited return, Bumrah had insisted that he was getting ready to bowl 10 overs in a game and not the four he would require in a T20.

When he was asked to assess his progress over the last 45 days, Bumrah was expectedly not intrigued.

"See, at the end of the day, you (media) guys will anyway decide that this is, I was like this, I was like that, what I am doing. But I don't work like that. As I told you, I just look at my preparations. And I am a little detached person. I don't know what's going around in the world.





"So, I just looked at what I have to do on that particular day and obviously reading the game, reading your strengths that's what has worked for me in the past as well, keeping all of those things in mind, keep going forward."

Bumrah on tackling Pakistani batter