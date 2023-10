The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup is here. All the ten teams participating in the quadrennial tournament have arrived in India and have been giving final colours to their preparation in the warm-up games, though most of the games were majorly affected by rain. The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 (Thursday) when defending champions England lock horns with New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Here are the squads and schedule of all ten teams:

England squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England schedule for ICC World Cup 2023