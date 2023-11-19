Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST
LiveNew Update

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST

India vs Australia Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will eye their third World Cup title against five times Champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Photo: ICC

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
In the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, two-time champion India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The country of 1.4 billion people would be glued to their TV screens as they await for Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue to lift their third World Cup title.
The Ahmedabad wicket is supposed to be sluggish and offer help to spinners. It is the same wicket on which Team India played Pakistan in a league-stage game. 
India might play an extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to target the Australian left-handers as he did in the league stage match in Chennai. Australia on the other hand could replace Marsnus Labushcagane with Marcus Stpoinis to have an extra bowling option as well as a batter who could score quickly. 
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia Playing 11 probable:  Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Cricket World Cup 2023, Final India vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Australia final
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia final match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AUS final
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs Australia final match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs AUS final live score and match updates...

12:40 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Ravi Shastri’s mantra for India

12:37 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: How will Aussies tackle Ahmedabad crowd?

12:34 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: What did Cummins say on the pitch

12:31 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Player battles to watch out

12:04 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Rohit wants to win it for Dravid

12:02 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Mohammed Shami’s journey in this World Cup

11:59 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: What happened in 3 previous finals

11:55 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Are Rohit's men ready to lift the cup?

11:48 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Welcome to the grand finale

12:40 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Ravi Shastri’s mantra for India

 
India will be overwhelming favourites in the upcoming World Cup final against Australia, the team's former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday while urging the hosts to stick to their game plans.
 
On the sidelines of an event in the city, Shastri spoke on India's approach in the title clash saying they do not need to do anything different.
 
Read the full report here

Rohit Sharma has India's best team at disposal since 2011 feels Ravi Shastri. Photo: ANI
 

12:37 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: How will Aussies tackle Ahmedabad crowd?

 
It is going to be 1,30,000 plus 11 Indians up against 11 Australians when India and Australia take on each other in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, fully aware of this fact, has devised a plan to tackle this. 
 
Read the full report here 

A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
 

12:34 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: What did Cummins say on the pitch

 
The biggest game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just 24 hours away, and Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
In the press conference ahead of India vs Australia final, Cummins was peppered with questions on the Ahmedabad pitch, and the Aussies skipper handled all the questions diligently and informed the media persons that the 22-yard strip was the same that used against the India vs Pakistan game on Oct 14, 2023
 
 

12:31 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Player battles to watch out

 
India and Australia -- the two best teams of the 2023 ODI World Cup -- have duly made their way to the final, promising a series of fascinating individual battles between the fierce rivals.
 
India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, have hardly put a foot wrong while Australia have never looked back after recovering from back-to-back losses in the beginning of the competition.   
 


world cup final

12:04 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Rohit wants to win it for Dravid

 
India head coach Rahul Dravid never won a World Cup despite playing in three and captaining in one. However, come Sunday, November 19, 2023, he could become the first Indian coach since PR Man Singh in 1983 to win the World Cup with the Indian team. 
 
Read the full report here 

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma (PTI)
 

12:02 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Mohammed Shami’s journey in this World Cup

 
It is never easy for a bowler to be conveyed ahead of the World Cup that his role in the team is to help other bowlers evolve and develop into match-winners. Nobody wants to hear that they are not the match-winner. Mohammed Shami’s World Cup started on those lines only as he was tasked to help the other pacers in the team from outside the playing field.
 

Mohammed Shami has picked up 23 wickets in 6 games in this World Cup. Photo: PTI

11:59 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: What happened in 3 previous finals

 
The Cricket World Cup started in 1975. India, which saw the game grow from being played only in colonial gymkhanas to being taken to every nook and corner of the country by the time the English left, have played in all editions of it. However, it was not until 1983 that someone took the team from South Asia seriously.
 
Read the full report here 

India in World Cup finals of 1983, 2003 andc 2011. Photo: X
 

11:55 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Are Rohit's men ready to lift the cup?

 
Rohit Sharma-led India have never let the intensity drop one bit in their entire ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, and in the final hurdle, they would want no change. However, every team develops certain weaknesses on the way to the top, along with many strengths. This team, arguably the best Indian unit ever in any World Cup, is no different in that regard.
 
Read the full report here 

India cricket team. Photo: PTI
 

11:48 AM

India vs Australia Live Score | World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Welcome to the grand finale

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

