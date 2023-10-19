IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

Indian cricket team are aiming to win their fourth consecutive match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when Rohit Sharma's men take field against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune today. If India beat Bangladesh by margin today then only they can regain the top spot given New Zealand jumped to top spot after a big win in their previous match. Coming back to match dynamics, R Ashwin could return to India Playing 11 if pitch supports spinners. Ashwin chances of replacing Shardul Thakur in also a possibility given Bangla Tigers have many left-handers in their squad.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing 11 probable: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Bangladesh

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs BAN

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs BAN live score and match updates...