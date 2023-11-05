Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit out, Kohli walks in
LiveNew Update

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit out, Kohli walks in

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
In today's (Sunday, November 5) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India made no changes in their playing 11 while the Proteas have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Gerald Coetzee. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the entire tournament after being unable to recover from his ankle injury. Prasidh Krishna has been added as his replacement to the Indian squad. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial for India here.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Playing 11
India playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa TOSS: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs South Africa
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SA
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
Stay tuned for IND vs SA live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:59 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maharaj gets Gill

2:57 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay ends

2:48 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 10 from the over

2:44 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Brilliant bowling from Rabada

2:42 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shubman Gill hits a six

2:38 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rabada gets Rohit

2:32 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit goes big

2:24 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit dropped

2:21 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 13 from the over

2:16 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 10-ball over

2:11 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

1:45 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The Teamsheets are out

1:43 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa made two changes in their playing 11

1:42 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: India made no changes in their playing 11

1:41 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What happened at the toss

1:33 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bat first

1:30 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Pitch Report of Eden Gardens

1:29 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa’s strategy for this game

1:25 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bavuma frustrated by use of word Chokers

1:21 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What do South Africa think of the Indian attack?

1:18 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bavuma speaks on his form

12:59 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday at Eden Gardens

12:56 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why did Hardik was replaced by Prasidh Krishna

12:52 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why Dravid feels pacers have overshadowed Jadeja?

12:48 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Preview of the match

12:44 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both teams

12:43 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both teams

12:42 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between two teams

12:32 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

2:59 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maharaj gets Gill

 
Over Summary-1 0 Wd W 0 0 1; IND 94-2 after 11 overs
Virat Kohli (19), Shreyas Iyer (1); Keshav Maharaj 1-0-3-1
 
Shubman Gill has been bowled by Maharaj, who continues to get wickets here. 
 
2:57 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay ends

 
Over Summary- 0 4 1 0 4 1; IND 91-1 after 10 overs
Virat Kohli (18), Shubman Gill (23); Kagiso Rabada 3-1-13-1
 
The powerplay has ended here and India have been amazing, losing only one wicket and scoring 91 runs. 
 
2:48 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 10 from the over

 
Over Summary- 0 4 1 0 4 1; IND 82-1 after 9 overs
Virat Kohli (4), Shubman Gill (18); Marco Jansen 4-0-43-0
 
Poor from Jansen as he was bowling well on the good length, but he pitches one short and gets pulled for a four. On the pads and flicked a four by Kohli. 10 from the over again. 
 
2:44 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Brilliant bowling from Rabada

 
Over Summary- 0 0 4 0 0 0; IND 72-1 after 8 overs
Virat Kohli (4), Shubman Gill (18); Kagiso Rabada 2-1-4-1
 
Brilliant bowling from Rabada here. Just that one ball where Kohli hit that gorgeous over. Apart from that, it was flawless over. 
 
2:42 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shubman Gill hits a six

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 6 0 0; IND 68-1 after 7 overs
Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (12); Marco Jansen 3-0-33-0
 
Just a six from the over and that was brilliantly hit down the ground by Shubman Gill
 
2:38 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rabada gets Rohit

 
Over Summary- 0 0 L1 0 W 0; IND 62-1 after 6 overs
Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (12); Kagiso Rabada 1-1-0-1
 
Temba Bavuma took a good catch at mid-off to send his counterpart Rohit back to the pavilion. 
 
2:32 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit goes big

 
Over Summary- 0 4 6 0 6 0; IND 61-0 after 5 overs
Rohit Sharma (40), Shubman Gill (12); Lungi Ngidi 3-0-34-0
 
This has been very poor bowling, but very brilliant batting from Rohit who has moved to 40 off just 22 balls. 
 
2:24 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit dropped

 
Over Summary- 0 4 Wd 4 0 1 0; IND 45-0 after 4 overs
Rohit Sharma (24), Shubman Gill (12); Marco Jansen 2-0-27-0
 
Rohit has been dropped at 23 by Tabraiz Shamsi. Though you would say it was a tough chance, but that should have been taken. 10 from the over. 
 
2:21 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 13 from the over

 
Over Summary- 0 4 4 1 0 4; IND 35-0 after 3 overs
Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (12); Lungi Ngidi 2-0-18-0
 
This doesn’t look like the South Africa that people have known for so long as they are bowling way too weird lengths here. Not on a good length, not trying to swing. They have just made a plan and they are looking to execute it without making any sense of the reality. 
 
2:16 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 10-ball over

 
Over Summary- 1 Wd Wd5 Wd 0 4 Wd 0 4 0; IND 22-0 after 2 overs
Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (8); Marco Jansen 1-0-17-0
 
Whatever Jansen was trying to do, he failed badly as he bowled a 10-ball over and also conceded 17 runs in it. 
 
2:11 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 4 0 1; IND 5-0 after 1 overs
Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0); Lungi Ngidi 1-0-5-0
 
The match begins and although Ngidi managed to get an outside edge, Rohit has a four in the first over itself. 
 
1:45 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The Teamsheets are out

 
The official sheets are out now 
 

1:43 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa made two changes in their playing 11

 
South Africa Playing 11
 
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
 

1:42 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: India made no changes in their playing 11

 
India playing 11 
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
 

1:41 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What happened at the toss

 
In today's (Sunday, November 5) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India made no changes in their playing 11 while the Proteas have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Gerald Coetzee.
 

1:33 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bat first

 
The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and his South African skipper Temba Bavuma was won by Rohit who decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 
 

1:30 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Pitch Report of Eden Gardens

 
“It looks like a better surface when compared to the last game, that pitch had a lot more spots. It did turn a bit, but it got better under Dew. This pitch has a lot of spots at one end, but not a lot from the other end. It does look slow, there will not be a lot of bounce, and the batters need to adjust to this surface. It has got a nice tan and there is some grass on the surface. Both teams have got their bases covered. A bat-first track” said Ravi Shastri and Irfan Pathan about the Eden Gardens pitch for today’s match in the official pitch report.  
 

1:29 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa’s strategy for this game

 
Talking about South Africa’s strategy for this game, Temba Bavuma said, “Our strategy, I haven't seen the wicket yet. So, I think first and foremost, that's where we'll start. Once we've had a look at the wicket, we'll obviously see what our team would look like. If possible, I'd like to play both our front-line spinners, but we'll see how that comes about. And then once we're in the game, again, we've got to assess the conditions, take note of the fact that what the average score is. But we believe that with the makeup of our team, we can get any score that we can.”
 
“I think we are mindful of the fact that it won't be like Delhi, where it's a quick-scoring ground. We might have to graft a lot more. You might have to hit a lot more balls on the ground. But all of that will happen tomorrow. We won't go in today with too many preconceived ideas,” he added further. 
 

1:25 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bavuma frustrated by use of word Chokers

 
A reporter in the press conference asked Temba Bavuma about on preparations to avoid Choking against India as the Proteas are known as Chokers of cricket as they lose big games. But the  South Africa captain did not like that mention one bit. 
 
Bavuma replied to it saying, “To choke? I don't know how to answer that. I think if we come unstuck tomorrow, I don't think it'll be a matter of choking. I doubt you would say that about India as well if they come unstuck they would choke.”
 
“You got two teams who are in-form, coming up against each other and I think it's just a matter of who breaks first and who's able to I guess, exploit that moment or that weakness. We understand that there will be pressure moments within the World Cup, moments that we've overcome to get to this point, and there will still be more. We'll deal with them as best as we can. But yeah, I haven't heard that word come up as of yet in the training,” he added further. 
 

1:21 PM

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What do South Africa think of the Indian attack?

 
Speaking about sticking to the process, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said that they respect the Indian bowling attack, but are not very afraid of it. 
 
Bavuma in the pre-match press conference said, “No, I think, I mean, you respect the strength and the threats that they bring. It's a world-class bowling attack in their condition, so they know everything about these conditions. So as bad as we do now, we're going to have to have our A games up come tomorrow. But when I say we stick to our processes, we prepare as well as we can. We try to cover all our bases, make sure that we're not surprised by anything, and get ourselves into a space where we can play our best cricket.”
 
Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaQuinton de KockICC ODI World Cup 2023India cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South AfricaICC World Cupcricket world cupAiden Markramcricket broadcastsports broadcastingEden GardensKolkataStar SportsHotstar

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

