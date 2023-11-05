IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit out, Kohli walks in

This doesn’t look like the South Africa that people have known for so long as they are bowling way too weird lengths here. Not on a good length, not trying to swing. They have just made a plan and they are looking to execute it without making any sense of the reality.
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What happened at the toss
In today's (Sunday, November 5) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India made no changes in their playing 11 while the Proteas have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Gerald Coetzee.
1:33 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit wins toss, India bat first
The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and his South African skipper Temba Bavuma was won by Rohit who decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
1:30 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Pitch Report of Eden Gardens
“It looks like a better surface when compared to the last game, that pitch had a lot more spots. It did turn a bit, but it got better under Dew. This pitch has a lot of spots at one end, but not a lot from the other end. It does look slow, there will not be a lot of bounce, and the batters need to adjust to this surface. It has got a nice tan and there is some grass on the surface. Both teams have got their bases covered. A bat-first track” said Ravi Shastri and Irfan Pathan about the Eden Gardens pitch for today’s match in the official pitch report.
1:29 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa’s strategy for this game
Talking about South Africa’s strategy for this game, Temba Bavuma said, “Our strategy, I haven't seen the wicket yet. So, I think first and foremost, that's where we'll start. Once we've had a look at the wicket, we'll obviously see what our team would look like. If possible, I'd like to play both our front-line spinners, but we'll see how that comes about. And then once we're in the game, again, we've got to assess the conditions, take note of the fact that what the average score is. But we believe that with the makeup of our team, we can get any score that we can.”
“I think we are mindful of the fact that it won't be like Delhi, where it's a quick-scoring ground. We might have to graft a lot more. You might have to hit a lot more balls on the ground. But all of that will happen tomorrow. We won't go in today with too many preconceived ideas,” he added further.
1:25 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bavuma frustrated by use of word Chokers
A reporter in the press conference asked Temba Bavuma about on preparations to avoid Choking against India as the Proteas are known as Chokers of cricket as they lose big games. But the South Africa captain did not like that mention one bit.
Bavuma replied to it saying, “To choke? I don't know how to answer that. I think if we come unstuck tomorrow, I don't think it'll be a matter of choking. I doubt you would say that about India as well if they come unstuck they would choke.”
“You got two teams who are in-form, coming up against each other and I think it's just a matter of who breaks first and who's able to I guess, exploit that moment or that weakness. We understand that there will be pressure moments within the World Cup, moments that we've overcome to get to this point, and there will still be more. We'll deal with them as best as we can. But yeah, I haven't heard that word come up as of yet in the training,” he added further.
1:21 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What do South Africa think of the Indian attack?
Speaking about sticking to the process, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said that they respect the Indian bowling attack, but are not very afraid of it.
Bavuma in the pre-match press conference said, “No, I think, I mean, you respect the strength and the threats that they bring. It's a world-class bowling attack in their condition, so they know everything about these conditions. So as bad as we do now, we're going to have to have our A games up come tomorrow. But when I say we stick to our processes, we prepare as well as we can. We try to cover all our bases, make sure that we're not surprised by anything, and get ourselves into a space where we can play our best cricket.”