IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today
India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between Men in Blue's captain Rohit Sharma and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST today
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's (Sunday, November 5) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the entire tournament after being unable to recover from his ankle injury. Prasidh Krishna has been added as his replacement to the Indian squad. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial for India here.
World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Preview: Unbeaten India face formidable Proteas
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa Live TOSS: The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs South Africa
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SA
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 12:39 PM IST