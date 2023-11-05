close
Heatmap

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between Men in Blue's captain Rohit Sharma and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST today

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs South Africa playing 11. Photo: X

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

In today's (Sunday, November 5) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the entire tournament after being unable to recover from his ankle injury. Prasidh Krishna has been added as his replacement to the Indian squad. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial for India here. 

World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Preview: Unbeaten India face formidable Proteas

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Live TOSS: The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs South Africa

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SA

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Stay tuned for IND vs SA live score and match updates.



Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa ICC World Cup cricket world cup Aiden Markram cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Eden Gardens Kolkata Star Sports Hotstar

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon