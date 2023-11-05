IND vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Live TOSS: The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs South Africa

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SA

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

