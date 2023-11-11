Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Jay Shah expresses happiness as ICC CWC welcomes one-millionth fan

Jay Shah expresses happiness as ICC CWC welcomes one-millionth fan

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has welcomed its one-millionth fan through the gates as the event remains on track to break the record as the most attended ICC tournament ever

ANI Cricket
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the ICC Cricket World Cup welcomed its one-millionth fan in Ahmedabad on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed happiness at the milestone and thanked fans, state associations and every stakeholder of the tournament for their hard work.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has welcomed its one-millionth fan through the gates as the event remains on track to break the record as the most attended ICC tournament ever. The one-millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the same venue that will host the World Cup final on November 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our vision was to make this World Cup the greatest ever and I am truly delighted that we have broken all previous records. My sincere thanks to our devoted fans, the State Associations and every stakeholder who worked tirelessly in the run-up to this mega event. As we now approach the crucial home stretch, we will continue to work closely with the @ICC in providing a truly memorable experience for everyone involved. The best is yet to come!," tweeted Shah.

The momentum is set to continue with the upcoming semi-finals on 15 November and 16 November followed by the final on 19 November, promising a spectacular climax to the tournament, which has already broken multiple viewership and digital records. The continued appeal of the ODI format is evident, with fans continually drawn to the excitement and skill showcased by players throughout the competition.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley believes the tournament has already been a great success and is looking forward to more records being broken during the knockout stage.

"With over one million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much World Cup cricket is valued," Tetley said.

"As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day," he added.

India will take on the Netherlands in the final league-stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday. The semifinals will be taking place on November 15 and 16 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India, South Africa and Australia have officially entered the semifinals while Pakistan and New Zealand are still battling for the last semifinal spot.

The final will take place on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Also Read

Asia Cup: Jay Shah explains why Sri Lanka was chosen as venue and not UAE

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Asia Cup 2023: PCB miffed with ACC president Jay Shah's schedule reveal

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Playing 11, toss result, streaming

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect for govt interference

World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup updates: BAN one wicket down

SA vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Coetzee, vd Dussen win it for Proteas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jay ShahICC World CupCricketsports

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story