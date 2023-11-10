Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

ICC suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC with immediate effect for showing an inability to remain autonomous in managing its affairs

New Delhi
Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the managing body of cricket in the island nation as a member of the ICC with immediate effect on Friday, November 10, 2023. The grounds for suspension are yet to be decided but the ICC said that the decision is based on serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously. 
 

In a statement released by the ICC,  it said, “The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect. The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course,” the ICC added.

This has come after the Sri Lankan sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe earlier sacked the SLC on Monday, November 6, after the country’s dismal showing against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The sacking was challenged by the SLC in the Court of Appeal where they won the case and the Shammni Silva-led SLC managed to get restored as the governing boy of sports in the country. 

They further invited retired judges to form an independent committee to look into the matters which led to the country’s dismal showing in the World Cup 2023. “Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka,” SLC said in a statement. 

On Thursday, November 9, the Sri Lankan parliament, unanimously passed a bill to sack SLC. 

Sri Lanka finished with only two wins in the nine matches in Cricket World Cup 2023 and were even bowled out for 55 against India in a match. That was the focal point of criticism apart from the fact they lost to lower-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh as well. 

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

