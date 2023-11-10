World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the managing body of cricket in the island nation as a member of the ICC with immediate effect on Friday, November 10, 2023. The grounds for suspension are yet to be decided but the ICC said that the decision is based on serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously.



“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course,” the ICC added.



On Thursday, November 9, the Sri Lankan parliament, unanimously passed a bill to sack SLC.



Sri Lanka finished with only two wins in the nine matches in Cricket World Cup 2023 and were even bowled out for 55 against India in a match. That was the focal point of criticism apart from the fact they lost to lower-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh as well.